Ukraine is a US client state, established by the Obama regime’s 2014 coup — replacing democratic governance with a government integrated by Nazi elements. .

The US FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes $250 million in military aid for Ukraine to wage war on its own people in Donbass, homeland repression, and targeting Russia.

US and UK special forces are involved in training Ukraine’s military for endless aggression.

The so-called Ukraine Freedom Support Act (UFSA) of 2014 authorized US lethal and non-lethal aid to Kiev.

A state of US orchestrated war has existed in Ukraine since spring 2014 between Pentagon/CIA armed, trained, and directed Ukrainian forces and Donbass freedom fighters — breaking from Kiev over wanting democratic governance over illegitimate (US controlled) fascist rule.

In late October, the Kharkov, Ukraine new agency reported the following:

“Despite peacekeeping statements by President Vladimir Zelensky, units of the Ukrainian army continue to strengthen their positions at the Donbass front line,” adding: Dozens of tanks and artillery pieces are concentrated there.

A state of war persists with no near-term resolution in prospect because of US opposition to restoration of peace and stability in Ukraine’s southwest.

A press release by the Lugansk People’s Republic said Ukraine’s military positioned armored vehicles near residential areas in Donbass, endangering the safety of civilians in harm’s way.

In late October, the OSCE’s Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire regime said

“Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire regime by firing about 200 mines and shells of various calibers into” Donbass.

The Dems-initiated Ukrainegate scam is all about wanting Trump impeached for allegedly pressuring Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, claiming he conditioned US military aid on compliance.

As vice president, Biden forced Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin from office over an investigation of his son Hunter’s dubious dealings as a board member of Ukraine’s Bursima Holdings gas company, paying him at least $50,000 monthly, money spent on buying influence.

Shokin issued a statement, explaining that Biden “directly manipulated the political leadership of Ukraine on false pretexts…”

The NYT and other establishment media buried the story, concealing Biden’s dirty linen.

Unmentioned by Dems and supportive anti-Trump media is what US military aid to Ukraine goes for.

Unrelated to national security, it’s for waging endless war on Donbass and their people.

It’s for using Ukraine as a dagger aimed at Russia’s heartland. It’s for maintaining fascist rule and perpetual war in central Europe.

Aid to Ukraine for these reasons should be an impeachable offense. What Obama initiated, Trump continues, both culpable for what’s going on.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.