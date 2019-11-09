The Canadian Peace Congress, in cooperation with a number of local peace and anti-imperialist organizations, is pleased to announce the upcoming tour of Ajamu Baraka from November 11-16, 2019. During his visit, Mr. Baraka will visit five urban centres across Eastern Canada – Hamilton (Nov. 11); Toronto (Nov. 12-13), Ottawa (Nov. 14); Montréal (Nov. 15);and Halifax (Nov. 16).

Ajamu’s Scheduled meetings

Monday, Nov. 11 – HAMILTON – 7:00 pm at the New Vision United Church, 24 Main St. W., Hamilton

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – TORONTO – 7:30 pm – Noor Cultural Centre, 123 Wynford Dr., Toronto (just north of Eglinton Ave., near Don Mills Rd.)

Thursday, Nov. 14 – OTTAWA – 7:30 pm – McNabb Community Centre, 180 Percy St.

Friday, Nov. 14 – MONTREAL – 7:00 pm – Association of Greek Workers Hall / Association des Travailleurs Grecs de Montréal, 5359 Ave du Parc, Montréal.

Saturday, Nov. 16 – HALIFAX – 2:00 pm at the Halifax North Public Library, 2285 Gottingen St, Halifax,

ABOUT AJAMU

Ajamu Baraka is a well-known writer, speaker and social activist. He is the National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace, based in the United States. He is also an executive member of the U.S. Peace Council, and was the Vice-Presidential candidate for the Green Party in the 2016 U.S. election. He was also one of the founding members of the US Human Rights Network (USHRN) in 2003.

Ajamu is the recipient of the 2019 Serena Shim Award for “Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism”. In previous years, this award has also been conferred upon Rick Sterling, Julian Assange, Max Blumenthal, Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlett, and Sharmine Narwani, among other outstanding independent journalists.

He also recently received the US Peace Memorial Foundation’s 2019 Peace Prize for his “bold antiwar actions, writings, speeches, and leadership, an inspiring voice against militarism.” He joins previous US Peace Prize recipients David Swanson, Ann Wright, Veterans For Peace, Kathy Kelly, CODEPINK Women for Peace, Chelsea Manning, Medea Benjamin, Noam Chomsky, Dennis Kucinich, and Cindy Sheehan.

Ajamu’s speeches and interviews are available widely on-line.

Ajamu is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Consult the Archive of his writings here

Here is a link to Ajamu’s interview with Telsur during his recent visit to Venezuela earlier this year – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qenS_JBQs6Y.

Here is a snippet of his interview with “Democracy Now” during the 2016 U.S. election campaign – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1buaFxFGD2I

The title of Mr. Baraka’s presentations will be “Defeating the US / EU / NATO Axis of Domination: A Global De-Colonial Imperative”. Details of Ajumu’s tour to Eastern Canada will be posted here shortly, including venues and times for his public meetings in each city.

The Canadian Peace Congress is extremely honoured to host Ajamu Baraka’s visit to Eastern Canada, and we encourage all friends, supporters and progressive-minded activists to share and promote this tour! For more information, please write – info@canadianpeacecongress.ca