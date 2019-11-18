U.S. Contravenes International law

November 18, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – The Trump administration announced on Monday that it does not view Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that the announcement Monday could actually advance peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The US policy, Pompeo said, was “based on the unique facts, history and circumstances presented by the establishment of civilian settlements in the West Bank.”

The move is likely to be welcomed by right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and anger the Palestinians, as well as other countries seeking to resolve the Middle East conflict.

Status Of Illegal Israeli Settlements Under International Law: Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” It also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory”.

