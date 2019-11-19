By Moon Of Alabama

November 19, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – There are a few riots in Iran and Amnesty International is on it:

Amnesty International @amnesty – 15:50 UTC · Nov 19, 2019

At least 106 protesters in 21 cities have been killed in #Iran, according to reports we have received. Verified video footage, eyewitness testimony & information gathered from activists outside Iran reveal a harrowing pattern of unlawful killings by Iranian security forces.

“.. eyewitness testimony .. gathered from activists outside Iran …”

The move makes economic sense. It had previously been recommended by the IMF.The Iranian government decided to increase Iran’s super low gasoline prices. The new price will only apply to the amount of gas that exceeds a subsidized 60 liter per family per month. The additionally money will be distributed to the poor.

The usual suspects have used the announcement to launch protests and riots in several Iranian cities. Some banks were set on fire and security personal was attacked. The CIA and the MEK cult are certainly trying to push for additional disturbances. The Iranian government cut internet access to prevent that.

As long as I can remember such protests and riots have happened in Iran every other year or so. They usually die down within a week. I am confident that the same will happen this time.

But that of course does not stop the “regime changers” and their claqueur to raise the usual nonsense. So we get “eyewitness testimony” from “activists” who are not in Iran on events that allegedly happen within Iran.

It is interesting that they don’t even try anymore to make sense.

This article was originally published by “Moon Of Alabama” – –

