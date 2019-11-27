We are pleased to announce a lecture tour of Canada by the internationally-acclaimed British journalist, Vanessa Beeley.

Ms. Beeley is one of only a handful of journalists in the world qualified to answer questions about the war in Syria that have largely been ignored by the Canadian media:

What role have successive governments of Canada played in the proxy war against Syria?

Why do the White Helmets operate exclusively in areas controlled by terrorist organizations?

What were the mysterious circumstances under which White Helmets founder, James LeMesurier, died recently in Turkey?

Why did Israel become involved in extracting White Helmets from Syria to Jordan and Canada?

How is it that the Syrian government, portrayed in the West as a brutal “regime”, is winning the war?

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East – on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Egypt, Iraq, and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017, Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year.

In 2018, Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromising integrity in journalism.

Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, Global Research, Sputnik radio, 21st Century Wire, and many other independent media outlets.

Ms. Beeley will appear in seven Canadian cities challenging the official Canadian government narrative on Syria. The title of her lecture is “Canada’s Dirty War Against Syria: the White Helmets and the Regime-Change-War Billionaires.” The seven cities are Hamilton (Dec. 3), Toronto (Dec. 5), Mississauga (Dec. 6), Ottawa (Dec 8), Montreal (Dec 9 and 10), Regina (Dec 11), and Winnipeg (Dec 12).

A Facebook events page has been created with the details of the venues and times of the lectures in each of the seven cities, click here. (or screenshot below)

Two successive governments of Canada, those of Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau, have been an integral part of the US coalition for regime change and economic sanctions against Syria since 2011. The Trudeau government has donated at least $4.5 million to the White Helmets since 2016 and has resettled about 250 White Helmets members and their families in Canada.

Ms. Beeley’s latest interview – with The Taylor Report at CFMU.fm – can be downloaded here.

The tour organizers call on the Trudeau government to end its economic sanctions against the people of Syria and to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus. For more information, please contact Ken Stone at kenstone@cogeco.ca or 905-383-7693.

