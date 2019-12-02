During November, at least 373 people were killed and 3,136 were wounded. Mass graves gave up 73 bodies as well. October saw 433 deaths and thousands more wounded.

Protests continued last month, but the Iraqi government ceased giving official casualty reports in October. In November, at least 203 dead and 3,026 were wounded, according to media reports. According to Dr. Ali Albayati, a member of Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights, the casualty numbers for the protests are likely 409 dead and 17,745 injured. These figures are from October 1 to about November 30. It is unclear how accurate they are. Many of the wounded avoid seeking medical help in hospitals to avoid being arrested.

As for non-protest violence, it is likely being underreported as well. Altogether, at least 170 were killed, and 110 were wounded. Also, 76 bodies were found in mass graves.

Of those figures, 19 civilians, 21 security personnel, and 83 militants were killed. Another 66 civilians, 35 security personnel, and one militant were wounded. Five Italian security personnel working with the Coalition were also wounded.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), at least 42 guerrillas were killed, and two were wounded. Turkish strikes also killed five civilians, and wounded another.

Finally, at least 70 victims of the Anfal Genocide were found in a mass grave. The graves dates from the 1980s. Six people were found in an Islamic State grave.

At least seven people were killed, and 84 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, at least one demonstrator was shot dead, and 10 others were wounded.

A protester was shot dead in Najaf.

Parliament has accepted Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s offer of resignation. Also, a police officer was sentenced to death for killing a protester.

Although Sunnis have been wary of protesting, several gatherings were held in Sunni cities, such as Mosul, to mourn the casualties that occurred in southern Iraqi towns and Baghdad. Sunnis are afraid that the Shi’ite-led government in Baghdad will brand them terrorists for protesting. Demonstrators also blocked a highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk in a show of support.

Violence unrelated to protests:

Near Baquba, a roadside bomb killed a militiaman and wounded three more.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

Featured image is from South Front