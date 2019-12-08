Anglo-Zionists and UK religious leaders in cahoots with Israeli hardliners are going all-out to prevent Jeremy Corbyn from becoming UK prime minister in December 12 elections — because of his anti-war, progressive agenda.

He advocates a peace and stability foreign policy, increased National Health Service spending, free higher education, free broadband for all UK residents, free childcare and early education, aid for disabled children and the homeless, higher public sector pay, and other social justice policies — polar opposite how Britain is governed under Tories and Labor Blairites.

He opposes austerity, wants public welfare cuts reversed, backs nuclear disarmament, supports greater spending for social justice, and stands for peace, equity and justice.

He’s smeared as anti-Semitic over his justifiable criticism of Israeli apartheid abuses and support for long-suffering Palestinians.

Anti-Zionism isn’t anti-Semitism. The long ago discredited canard still surfaces against Israeli critics, notably prominent figures like Corbyn.

At a 2018 Labor conference, Corbyn said the following to Britain’s Jewish community:

“This party, this movement, will always be implacable campaigners against antisemitism and racism in all its forms,” adding: “We are your ally. And the next Labor government will guarantee whatever support necessary to ensure the security of Jewish community centers and places of worship, as we will for any other community experiencing hateful behavior and physical attacks.” “We will work with Jewish communities to eradicate anti-Semitism, both from our party and wider society. And with your help I will fight for that with every breath I possess.” “And let me next say a few words about the ongoing denial of justice and rights to the Palestinian people.” “Our Party is united in condemning the shooting of hundreds of unarmed demonstrators in Gaza by Israeli forces and the passing of Israel’s discriminatory Nation-State Law.” “The continuing occupation, the expansion of illegal settlements and the imprisonment of Palestinian children are an outrage.” “We support a two-state solution to the conflict with a secure Israel and a viable and secure Palestinian state.”

Years ago, two states were possible, no longer. Israel controls over two-thirds of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, more land stolen daily.

The US and Israel won’t tolerate Palestinian self-determination, their deceptive rhetoric fooling no one aware of their aims.

According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD):

“The fiscal crisis in Palestine is very deep and very dangerous. (It’s) exclusively owed to the conditions created by the occupation, and if it continues, the very existence of the Palestinian Authority is at risk (because of) fiscal leakage.” “Under the occupation, the economic self-sufficiency of Palestine is impossible.” “(S)elective implementation of the (1994 Israeli/PLO Protocol on Economic Relations) makes matters worse because it subjects Palestine’s fiscal and monetary policies to (control by) the occupying power.”

PA revenues collected by Israel include taxes on imports, cross-border levies, property and income taxes on Palestinian individuals and enterprises.

According to UNCTAD, “the cumulative fiscal costs during the 18 years under consideration, without interest, are estimated at $19.5bn. Adding the interest increases the losses by $28.2bn, bringing the total valuation to $47.7bn.”

The amount is more than threefold Palestine’s 2017 economic output, UNCTAD calling these numbers conservative, the correct amount lost to Israeli withholding of revenues likely much greater.

The 1994 Protocol should have greatly improved the economy of the Occupied Territories. Israeli control over Palestinian revenues ruined it, the PA kept weak, Gaza isolated by blockade, and Palestinians divided for easier Jewish state control.

Zionism harms Jews and non-Jews alike. The late academic Joel Kovel explained how it fosters “imperialist expansion and militarism (with) signs of the fascist malignancy,” adding:

The ideology turned Israel “into a machine for the manufacture of human rights abuses.” It’s extremist, undemocratic, belligerent and hateful.

Days earlier, Corbyn launched Labor’s “race and faith manifesto, saying: “A Labour government will build a society and world free from all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”

On November 25, Britain’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis attacked him in a London Times op-ed headlined: “What will become of Jews in Britain if Labor forms the next government?”

Calling on Brits “to vote with their conscience (on) December 12” was an anti-Corbyn call to arms.

“Be in no doubt, the very soul of our nation is at stake,” he roared, citing a nonexistent “anti-Jewish racis(t)” threat to Britain.

“The Jewish community has watched with incredulity as supporters of the Labor leadership have hounded parliamentarians, members and even staff out of the party for challenging anti-Jewish racism,” he falsely claimed.

On the same day, Archbishop of Canterbury/Church of England head Justin Welby falsely tweeted that there’s a “deep sense of insecurity and fear felt by many British Jews.”

Mike Pompeo vowed to push back against Corbyn’s election as prime minister, saying:

“We will do our level best…It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened.”

Corbyn is no anti-Semite. Nor does the notion pervade Labor under his leadership.

A London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research report on “Antisemitism in contemporary Great Britain: A study of attitudes towards Jews and Israel (September 2017)” found the following:

“(O)nly a small proportion of British adults can be categorized as ‘hard-core’ antisemites – approximately 2%,” one of the lowest levels anywhere.

Corbyn threatens dirty business as usual, why he pilloried with false accusations. Polls show Labor trails Tories in the run-up to December 12 elections.

An Ipsos MORI poll released Friday showed Labor gaining support but still 12 points behind Tories, Brexit the biggest issue for voters. A PA Media poll has Labor trailing by 10 points.

On the same day, Corbyn attacked Boris Johnson. Calling his pledges fraudulent, he said his notion of Brexit will launch years of “painful negotiations and broken promises.”

He cited a leaked Tory document, showing what Johnson agreed to with Brussels contradicts his public rhetoric. The impact would be higher prices and that Northern Irish exporters will face higher costs.

“There will be other secret reports like this one in every government department that reveal the disastrous impact of Johnson’s damaging deal,” Corbyn stressed.

The choice for Brits is clear — continued dirty business as usual under Johnson or a chance for progressive change if Labor triumphs next week.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.

Featured image is from Global Justice