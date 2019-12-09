The first international Communication Congress of the People was held in Caracas Venezuela from the second to the fourth of December 2019, with the motto! It is the Time for the people to speak!

The idea for this Congress took place in the 2019 XXV Forum of Sao Paulo celebrated in Caracas in the month of July of this year 2019.

It aims to create a powerful popular international communication network that can compete with the corporate media and defeat the propaganda machinery that aims to suppress freedom of speech and information and freedom of thinking.

There were around 140 international communication activists and about 500 Venezuelan popular media organisations, many intellectuals and political thinkers from Latin America and the world amongst who were Atilio Boron, Fernando Buen Abbad and Ignacio Ramonet.

The International University of communication an idea that Fernando Buen Abbad, a Mexican academic and political thinker, has been building from Argentina to Mexico took off in Venezuela during this Congress. Its first gathering is planned for next year in Nicaragua. Diosdado Cabello, who has been the victim of a defamatory campaign by various national and international newspapers, sued ‘El Nacional’, once the most serious newspaper in Venezuela and now converted into a propaganda machine for the opposition. Cabello won the demand and will receive the headquarters building of El Nacional as compensation. He will donate it to the International University of Communication.

The congress was a mix of conferences, workshops and Bolivarian Revolutionary media entertainment.

The first conference was a panel of journalists amongst which were Madeleine Garcia the journalist from Telesur that reported from the battle of Cucuta and was almost run over by a military tank stolen by two deserting soldiers.

This was on the 23rd of February this year when the US plotted an invasion to Venezuela from Cucuta disguised as humanitarian aid delivered by force and distracted by a live aid concert sponsored by people such as Richard Branson the English billionaire owner of the Virgin corporation business. They almost got Peter Gabriel to endorse them but he was warned by Roger Waters of the intentions of such concert. Amongst the panellists was also Erika Ortega Sanoja reporter for RT in Venezuela who reported from the scene when the extreme right wing opposition burnt a young man alive. Orlando Figuera was a young man of 22 years that was passing by an opposition demonstration and was lynched, stabbed and burnt alive because of his skin colour and the mistake of walking on white people’s territory.

The workshops were divided in 8 tables with the following topics.

Panel of journalists: Reporting from conflicts zones with a vision of classes, the view of the peoples!

Journalism that deal with hegemony and decolonization Psychological operations and the cultural bonding Communication freedom in the face of the structural crisis of capitalism International University of Communication – content factory Communication and digital networks in Latin America and the Caribbean challenges and labyrinths Ethics of communication in Venezuela and our America Media in times of war Communication network – we are the Network.

The Revolutionary entertainment was a two hours TV programme run by Diosdado Cabello the second Vice-president of the PSUV the Socialist Party of Venezuela and the second strong man of the Bolivarian Revolution after the president Nicolas Maduro.

Diosdado Cabello’s programme has a party atmosphere with the assistants, the people from the barrios and politicians, joining in dancing and chanting energetically popular political slogans that empower their regional social movements. It could be for this reason that the European Union included this TV programme within the sanctions that it is imposing on Venezuelans.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.