6 hours ago December 10, 2019J.C.

gallery US political system has been ‘hijacked’

Watch – RepresentUs

“America’s political system has been hijacked to ensure those with power keep it.”

In this short film, Michael Douglas and RepresentUs Co-Founder Joshua Graham Lynn break down how our political system has been hijacked, why it encourages division and vilifies bipartisan cooperation, and why it’s made Congress so dysfunctional that they can’t even pass the most basic laws to improve the lives of Americans.

Posted December 10, 2019

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52683.htm

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.