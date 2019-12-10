Watch – RepresentUs

“America’s political system has been hijacked to ensure those with power keep it.”

In this short film, Michael Douglas and RepresentUs Co-Founder Joshua Graham Lynn break down how our political system has been hijacked, why it encourages division and vilifies bipartisan cooperation, and why it’s made Congress so dysfunctional that they can’t even pass the most basic laws to improve the lives of Americans.

Posted December 10, 2019

