As expected, the Dems impeached Trump for winning an election he was supposed to lose, for wanting improved relations with Russia, and other issues unrelated to phony charges against him.

His real high crimes of war and against humanity were ignored. The same goes for betraying the public trust by serving monied interests exclusively at the expense of ordinary people.

Why? Because the vast majority in Congress share guilt, so Dems invented phony politicized reasons to charge him.

On Tuesday, two articles of impeachment were introduced. Excluded were charges of bribery, extortion, campaign finance violations, and obstruction of justice.

Article I: Abuse of power, falsely claiming he sought foreign interference from Ukraine in the US 2020 presidential election.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuted the claim, saying there was no Trump blackmail threat, no quid pro quo, no conspiracy, nothing discussed about withholding US aid for political reasons.

House Judiciary Committee counsel Barry Berke falsely claimed “evidence is overwhelming that the president abused his power” by seeking help from Ukraine to aid his reelection campaign.

No credible evidence was presented that proves the above charge because none exists.

Article II: Obstruction of Congress, falsely claiming he “directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its sole Power of Impeachment,” adding:

“(W)ithout lawful cause or excuse, President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with those subpoenas. President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House…”

On Tuesday, Law Professor Jonathan Turley said charges against Trump fall “considerably short of the record needed to support (House Judiciary Committee) claims for a submission to the Senate,” adding:

“The problem with (charges against Trump) is not their constitutional basis but their evidentiary record.” “This is the thinnest record created in the shortest time of any modern presidential impeachment.” Dems “are moving to submit an incomplete and undeveloped record to the Senate.” “…I believe this impeachment is premature and half-formed…(T)he case against Trump (is) one-sided and undeveloped. It is a case that will not withstand Senate scrutiny.”

During December 4 House Judiciary Committee testimony, Turley’s remarks included the following:

“I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger.”

The case against Trump is proceeding “with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president.”

“(T)he incomplete record is insufficient to sustain an impeachment case…”

“This misuse of impeachment has been plain during the Trump administration.”

The case against Trump lacks “clear criminal act and would be the first such case in history if the House proceeds without further evidence.”

No evidence proves “a viable impeachable offense.”

“(W)e have never impeached a president solely or even largely on the basis of a non-criminal abuse of power allegation.”

By standards Dems are pursuing, virtually all Trump’s predecessors should have been impeached and removed from office. The same goes for most congressional members.

House Judiciary members are expected to vote on the articles of impeachment this week, a full House vote before yearend.

The case against Trump by Dems is all about seeking a political advantage in November 2020 presidential and congressional elections.

It may backfire for lack of credible evidence and clear majority support — aiding Trump and the GOP at the expense of Dems.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday showed 51% of registered voters surveyed oppose impeachment, 45% in favor, the results largely along party lines.

Lacking majority public support to remove Trump from office further weakens the Dems’ agenda.

All along, it’s been a sham witch-hunt with no legitimacy, targeting him for the wrong reasons, ignoring the right ones.

