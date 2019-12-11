On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Pompeo at the State Department as well as Trump in the White House Oval Office.

Several issues discussed including “Russiagate”

[Careful timing??:

“House Democrats will begin work on completing their articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday evening, setting the stage for a vote by the full House. The Judiciary Committee is expected to convene at 7 p.m. ET to amend the impeachment legislation introduced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her top committee chairmen and women. A second session is expected on Thursday morning at 9.” GR Editor ]

Following their meeting in the Oval Office, DJT tweeted the following:

“Just had a very good meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Russia. Discussed many items including Trade, Iran, North Korea, INF Treaty, Nuclear Arms Control, and Election Meddling. Look forward to continuing our dialogue in the near future!”

Lavrov stressed that Moscow’s “correspondence (with the US) will show that we were prepared to cooperate on any issue that had to do with the US suspicions about our interference in elections, but the Obama administration rejected that vehemently.”

Screenshot, CNN, December 11

Russia repeatedly denied interfering in US or other foreign elections. No credible evidence refutes its assertion because none exist. Yet the Big Lie won’t die because hostile establishment media keep repeating it.

Lavrov said

“(t)here are no facts that would support (Russian US election meddling accusations). We did not see these facts. No one has given us this proof because, simply, it does not exist.”

He stressed that “Congress…is doing everything to destroy (Russian/US) relations.” Citing congressional efforts to obstruct completion of two Russian gas pipelines to Europe, he said:

“I can assure you that neither Nord Stream 2 nor Turk Stream will be halted” — both projects in their final stages of construction, to be operational early in the new year.

During a joint press conference with Lavrov, Pompeo falsely claimed “we’ve shared plenty of facts to show what happened in the 2016 election with our Russian counterparts (sic). We don’t think there’s any mistake about what really transpired there (sic).”

He turned truth on its head, claiming “(o)n Syria, we are committed to working though UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to find a political solution to the crisis there…”

The US agenda under both right wings of its war party is all about endless war for regime change — using ISIS and likeminded jihadists as imperial foot soldiers, polar opposite Pompeo’s false claim that the Trump regime “want(s) to assure that Syria never again becomes a safe haven for ISIS and other terrorist groups (sic).”

The country remains infested with tens of thousands of heavily armed US-supported terrorists — mainly in Idlib province bordering Turkey.

On Venezuela, Pompeo lied claiming “(t)he longer that Nicolas Maduro hangs on to power, the deeper the misery of the Venezuelan people (sic),” adding:

“We’ve asked the Russian Government to support the aspiration for democracy and the legitimacy of…Guaido (sic) and the call that we have made for free and fair presidential elections (sic).”

Russia strongly opposes Trump regime economic terrorism on the Bolivarian Republic that’s all about wanting its social democracy eliminated, along with gaining control over its world’s largest oil reserves.

Clearly, no Kremlin help is forthcoming to help the US achieve its imperial aims in the country, nowhere else either.

Ukraine was discussed, said Pompeo, ignoring the Obama regime’s 2014 coup, replacing the country’s democratic governance with Nazi-infested putschist rule.

Pompeo:

“I reiterated to Foreign Minister Lavrov that Crimea belongs to Ukraine (sic) and that the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine begins with adherence to commitments made under the Minsk agreements (sic).”

Fact: Crimea is sovereign Russian territory.

Fact: Russia and Donbass authorities fully observed Minsk ceasefire principles — flagrantly breached by the US-installed Kiev puppet regime on orders from Washington.

Lavrov said it’s “useful to talk to each other…” (T)alking to each other is always better than not talking to each other” — even though US hostility toward Moscow is unrelenting for its sovereign independence, opposition to US aggression, and multi-world polarity advocacy, he failed to explain.

Lavrov did say that

“(i)t’s an open secret that we have different views on different things, and it would be naive to think that overnight we could achieve mutual understanding on key issues…” “We understand that our joint work was hindered and continues to be hindered by the wave of suspicions that has overcome Washington.” “(W)e have offered multiple times, and we reminded about that today, to put on paper the mutual obligations on noninterference in domestic affairs of each other…” “We are prepared to do practical work on the whole range of issues that are of mutual interest.”

Lavrov stressed the importance of saving the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran the Trump regime wants eliminated, its position based on Big Lies in deference to Israeli and its own imperial interests.

On Venezuela, Lavrov stressed that “Russia consistently promotes the idea that it should be Venezuelan-led and the people should define their future” with no foreign interference — Moscow’s position in dealings with all nations.

Washington’s longstanding policy calls for transforming all sovereign independent countries it doesn’t control into US vassal states — notably Russia, China and Iran.

Naked aggression, color revolutions, old-fashioned coups, and other hostile actions are its favored tactics.

That’s what the scourge of imperialism is all about — what’s crucial for humanity to challenge and defeat.

