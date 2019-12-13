Remember when we all were kids and the circus came to town? Inside the ‘Big Tent’ or arena we would sit and view all the many goings on from the three rings in front of us. It was highly entertaining… especially for childish minds.

Folks, the circus has always been with us inside this Amerikan empire. The three rings, for many generations, have always been the same. The two rings placed side by side are the two parties , the Republicans and the Democrats, along with each of their mainstream media minions. The interesting one is the third ring, placed in back of these two. That is of course our Deep State, the one that controls and orchestrates how the other two rings will function and operate. Perhaps the only visibility of this third ring is the countless foundations and think tanks it created and uses to represent it. This Deep State is not to be confused with what the Trump conspiracy thumpers claim it is… because Trump and his cabal get their marching orders from it. No, the real Deep State, what Eisenhower aptly labeled as the Military Industrial Complex (of course he waited, cowardly, until his final year in office to name it) , controls both parties and of course the mainstream media ( and even some parts of the alternative media).

Think about this for a moment: On the key issues affecting the future of our nation, with some exceptions, the three rings of this circus see eye to eye. They both celebrate our excessive militarism and vote for every increase in military spending.

So much so that under the Bush/Cheney Cabal it reached 50% of our federal taxes: yet under Obama in 2011 it actually trumped that figure (no pun intended).

These three rings support our 1000+ military bases overseas… now in over 100 different countries. They gave a president the right to step above the constitutional guarantees we should uphold and cherish. The two political/media rings suck up to the bankers and Wall Street predators who are part of ring # 3. Imagine that Democrat Chuck Schumer, a senator who has been a key part of the Senate Banking Committee for decades, has done squat in regard to the usurious credit card interest rates. These are charges that millions of us who cannot pay our bills in full each month are hit with. With the prime rate at around 4.75, those sharks charge many of us rates of well over 20% (sometimes as high as 28%). As far as health coverage and insurance, we know the Republican ring wants to have the private insurers assume total control, even of Medicare.

Meanwhile the Democratic ring, puppets too to the Deep State, cannot even push for a Medicare for All without keeping those private insurance privateers in force; there is only one current presidential candidates running this year who wants the private insurers out: Bernie Sanders (Tulsi Gabbard is not totally clear on that position yet). Remember that Obama, as candidate in 2008, received over $21 million in donations from the Health Care industry… while McCain got $ 7 million. Do you really think he was going to go all out for Medicare for All with no private insurers?

All three rings in this empire circus want to restart a Cold War with both the Russians and the Chinese… especially the Russians. As far as the Chinese, well, they are so ingrained within our economy , with both their millions of products sold here (see how many are NOT ‘made in China’ in Wal-Mart), and of course the trillions of dollars in bonds and stocks that they hold, along with the real estate they now invest in here… we have to tread cautiously. So, it has to be the Russians that the Deep State is targeting through their dummy straw man NATO.

Look at the Ukraine, who BOTH political parties have held up as a ‘ free nation being threatened by Russian aggression’. Not only did the Deep State, through Neo Cons like Victoria Nuland working for Hillary Clinton (with help from Neo Con VP Biden and the ever present Neo Con John Bolton) orchestrated what many consider a Coup a few years ago. Just look at who is in power now in that nation: The Svoboda Party, a ‘self proclaimed’ ultra nationalist party filled with Neo Nazis who still honor the German invasion of the Ukraine in WW2. These are the ‘ victims’ of Russian aggression. Of course, the real story behind all this is the US Deep State’s International Monetary Fund’s influence in the dismantling of the Ukraine’s economy. This has been done to suit the many international predatory corporate interests there. As was done throughout much of Europe ,and of course most of South and Central America, privatization of resources and government run non-profit services has always been their goal. Now, more and more, we see this same plan being carried out right here at home folks.

Since every circus needs an abundance of clowns, we have a slew of them in Amerika 2019. Tune in the boob tube’s mainstream news and news talk shows and view these journalist/clowns like Fox’s Hannity, CNN’s Cuomo and MSNBC’s Maddow. Then go to C-Span’s coverage of the Congress and get a whiff of those clowns, pretending to be Statesmen and Stateswomen! As the bumper sticker so beautifully stated : Elect a Clown…. Get A Circus!!

