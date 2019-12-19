55 mins ago December 19, 2019J.C.

gallery 18,000 Homes in Occupied Jerusalem Under Demolition Threat, Says Official

By Middle East Monitor
Global Research, December 19, 2019
Middle East Monitor 17 December 2019

Some 18,000 homes in Jerusalem are under the threat of demolition by the Israeli occupation authorities, the city’s deputy governor announced yesterday.

Abdullah Siam told The Voice of Palestine that the Israeli demolition activities were being carried under the pretext of the homes’ “illegal construction.”

“The demolition of the Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem comes in the context of Israel’s punitive measures, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, and the Judaization of the occupied Jerusalem,” Siam pointed out.

The Israeli occupation has been demolishing Palestinian homes and structures in the occupied Jerusalem in an effort to expand settlements and force Palestinians from their homes and lands.

*

