2 hours ago December 23, 2019J.C.

gallery Russian Foreign Minister: Russia is willing to demonstrate Sarmat ballistic missile to US

By UAWire

December 23, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has shown Washington its hypersonic “Avangard” missile, and is also willing to demonstrate its “Sarmat” ballistic missile .

“We are prepared to build these weapons and systems into the existing New START treaty,” he said during a broadcast of the program Bolshaya Igra on Russia’s Channel One, as cited by RIA Novosti.

According to the minister, during their discussion regarding the New START treaty, Russia’s representatives told the US that Moscow has already presented its new weapons systems, including its hypersonic weapons. Lavrov noted that Russia is working under the assumption that the Avangard and Sarmat systems are covered by the agreement.

The foreign minister said that Russia is willing to work these new systems into the existing New START treaty if it is extended. Russia is also prepared to engage in separate discussions regarding systems that are not covered by the agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the latest Russian weaponry during his address to the Federal Assembly in March 2018, including the Avangard missile system. The head of state also announced that the active phase of the Sarmat system’s development had begun.

At the end of August, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Russia’s new weapons must be included in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

This article was originally published by “UAWire” –

 

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52753.htm

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.