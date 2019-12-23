By UAWire

December 23, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has shown Washington its hypersonic “Avangard” missile, and is also willing to demonstrate its “Sarmat” ballistic missile .

“We are prepared to build these weapons and systems into the existing New START treaty,” he said during a broadcast of the program Bolshaya Igra on Russia’s Channel One, as cited by RIA Novosti.

According to the minister, during their discussion regarding the New START treaty, Russia’s representatives told the US that Moscow has already presented its new weapons systems, including its hypersonic weapons. Lavrov noted that Russia is working under the assumption that the Avangard and Sarmat systems are covered by the agreement.

The foreign minister said that Russia is willing to work these new systems into the existing New START treaty if it is extended. Russia is also prepared to engage in separate discussions regarding systems that are not covered by the agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the latest Russian weaponry during his address to the Federal Assembly in March 2018, including the Avangard missile system. The head of state also announced that the active phase of the Sarmat system’s development had begun.

At the end of August, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Russia’s new weapons must be included in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

