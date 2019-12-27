The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a meeting that was supposed to discuss the annexation of the Jordan Valley, following the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into Israeli war crimes in Gaza, West Bank, and Jerusalem.

The meeting had been scheduled to take place last week, but was called off last minute once ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced intention on Friday to investigate Israeli crimes.

Netanyahu announced in September, during Israeli elections, that the occupation state will annex the Jordan Valley if his Likud party would win the elections.

With another election that will take place next March, Netanyahu is believed to have intended to double down on his promise. The occupation state, however, was concerned the annexation would provide further proofs of Israel’s crimes.

“Because of the prosecutor’s decision in the Hague, the issue of the Jordan Valley annexation will be put on a long hold,” an Israeli government source told Yedioth Ahronoth.

In her recommendation, Bensouda said Israel has not only failed to stop settlement building in the West Bank, the Jewish state also intends to annex some parts of the territory.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Duran