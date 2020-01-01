By ICH & Agencies



December 31, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Outraged Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, protesting Washington’s attacks on armed battalions belong to Iranian-backed Hashd Al-Shaabi forces, Anadolu Agency reports. At least 25 people were killed in weekend US air strikes on positions of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia group, in Iraq and Syria. Hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered early Tuesday near the embassy to show their anger at the US attacks.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible.” A few hours later, the president seemingly called for the Iraqi people to overthrow the Iranians, writing in a separate tweet, “To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don’t want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time!” Ben Norton✔@BenjaminNorton Iraqis are rising up against US neocolonialism in their country The US bombed Iraq, massacring 25 fighters who have led the fight against ISIS So Iraqis responded by attacking the US embassy The US took over Venezuela’s sovereign embassy. Now it got a taste of its own medicine 2,458 3:57 PM – Dec 31, 2019 Twitter Ads info and privacy 1,176 people are talking about this Thousands of protesters made their way into Iraq’s typically off-limits “Green Zone” surrounding the embassy, seemingly undeterred by Iraqi security forces, where they chanted “Death to America,” “No, no, no America,” and “No, no, no Trump.” Protesters broke into the heavily-guarded embassy compound Tuesday and proceeded to light fires, shatter security cameras, and cover walls with anti-American graffiti. “The embassy evacuated its main employees to an unknown location as tension mounted in front of the embassy.” Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that prominent leaders of the Hashd Al-Shabi factions were leading the protests, while protesters began erecting sit-in tents in front of the embassy compound. Syrian Girl ✔@Partisangirl US illegally invades Iraq.

Bombs Iraqi soldiers on Iraqi soil only yesterday. But you want to cry about the sovereignty of an illegal embassy that takes up 1/4 of Baghdad being violated? https://twitter.com/jessekellydc/status/1212011341919195136 … Jesse Kelly✔@JesseKellyDC I have no issue with protestors gathering outside our embassies and chanting, “Death to America”. It’s your country. Do what you want. But I have MAJOR issues with them being allowed to violate our sovereign embassies. You touch that wall, you meet my friend named Ma Deuce. https://twitter.com/presstv/status/1211954868904181760 … 918 9:08 AM – Dec 31, 2019 Twitter Ads info and privacy 381 people are talking about this Iraq’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the weekend attacks, calling them “a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.” “Iraq is an independent country,” said a ministry statement, adding that it will not allow Iraq to be turned into “a battlefield or a crossing point for an attack, or its territories to be used to target neighboring countries.” This article was originally published by “Middle East Monitor” –