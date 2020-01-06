By ICH & Agencies

UPDATE

January 06, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – : 15:23 PST –The U.S. has not planed to pull out militarily from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters on Monday, “There’s been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period,” he told reporters.

The letter, (seen below) cited by news agencies, was sent to Iraqi military by US Marine Corps Brigadier General William H Seely III, commanding general of Task Force Iraq,said that the letter was a poorly worded draft document meant to only underscore increased movement of forces.

“It (the draft letter) was sent over to some key Iraqi military guys in order to get things coordinated for air movements, etc. Then it went from that guy’s hands to another guy’s hands and then it went to your hands. Now, it’s a kerfuffle.”

It seems more likely the Trump administration is keeping its troops in the country for the foreseeable future.

US coalition to leave Iraq – U.S. general

By ICH & Agencies

January 06, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – : The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for “movement out of Iraq,” a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government to oust foreign troops.

“In due deference to the sovereignty” of Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force Iraq will be “repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” Marine General William H. Seely III wrote in a letter to the Iraqi Defense Ministry on Monday.

1,492 people are talking about this

Mustafa Salim@Mustafa_salimb

#Breaking: US military tells Iraqi Joint operations command that they are preparing to move out.

1,597

2:48 PM – Jan 6, 2020 · Iraq

Twitter Ads info and privacy

1,492 people are talking about this

A letter written by William H Seely, Brigadier General of the US Marine Corps said to Iraqi military boss Abdul Amir said: ‘We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.’ The letter laid out US coalition plans to ‘reposition forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.’ It outlined how there will be ‘an increase in helicopter travel’ in and around Baghdad as the US and its allies withdraw from the country ‘in a safe and efficient manner.’



Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/06/us-withdraw-troops-iraq-amid-growing-crisis-iran-12013132/?ito=cbshareGeneral Seely added that the operation would take place ‘during hours of darkness to help alleviate any perception that we may be bringing more coalition forces into the International Zone.’

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

General Seely added that the operation would take place ‘during hours of darkness to help alleviate any perception that we may be bringing more coalition forces into the International Zone.’

It is unclear as to whether Trump will be now retracting his threats of sanctions on Iraq should US troops be expelled from the country. “We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever,” Trump said aboard Air Force One, according to a pool report. “It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.” Trump essentially wants to be paid back for the costs of the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq. The next question is, where are the troops being moved to? Syria perhaps.

The original source of this article is Information Clearing House –

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52813.htm