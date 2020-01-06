On January 5, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi reportedly provided additional details into the US assassination of the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani.

According to the available data, the Iranian commander arrived in Baghdad under an official request from Iraq. He was set to receive de-escalation proposals that Saudi Arabia sent to Iran via Iraq. US President Donald Trump allegedly supported this idea during a phone call with the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Therefore, the US supposedly used this initiative to set a trap for the Iranian military commander and assasinate him.

HINT: President Donald Trump spoke over phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on December 31 after demonstrators stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

If these developments are confirmed, this will be another indication of the destructive behaviour of the modern United States. Washington has been violating international laws and breaking deals that it signs on a regular basis. Now, any negotiations that involve or linked with the United States also may pose a threat to representatives of the parties involved.

Featured image is from iranwire.com