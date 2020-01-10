The American people are now facing a new political challenge brought on by the recent U.S. assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi military figures.

On one hand, they realize that their government has become unattached more than ever from their immediate and basic needs; such as, access to healthcare for all, job security and a rational educational system that elevates young minds to lead the nation down a prosperous path.

That prosperous path (including achievements in health care, education and job creation) is jeopardized by Trump’s commitment to allocating 2.5 trillion dollars to the Military.

The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration, at a cost of $2.5 trillion. U.S. Armed Forces are stronger than ever before. Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast. Under construction are many hypersonic missiles. (Trump, White House Speech, January 8, 2020)

On the other, they are trying to find their voices to express their desire for PEACE and PROGRESS in these uncertain times. Both major dominant political parties in the U.S. (the Democrats and Republicans) with their corrupt media are simply playing the old “Good Cop Bad Cop” scenario and in this case the good and bad warmongers.

The fact is that both parties are in agreement that in order to maintain their superpower status, a major war against the “Foreign Enemy” is necessary, but more importantly, they are more fearful of the “Domestic Enemy” – that is a majority of the population who are dissatisfied and who are the real producers of goods and wealth with the power to govern and create a peaceful and prosperous society!

A government that justifies the terrorist act of ASSASSINATION, soon will apply the same unlawful methods to deal with the internal dissents and “trouble makers”.

Working people worldwide are victims of an economic system that puts profit over people – the Capitalist system. Therefore, only people united on a global scale can defeat the warmongers in all forms and shapes. A People to People Diplomacy is our last chance to expose the 1% vicious war plan. American people (artists, intellectuals, independent journalists, teachers, students, workers, farmers and religious communities) should contact their Iranian counterparts to de-escalate tension in the region and defeat warmongers.

In the next global war, peaceful families around the world have nothing to lose except their sons and daughters, the future of humanity and our blue planet.

Organize against the war before the insane “leaders” of the world make the unrealistic Armageddon a reality.