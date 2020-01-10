By Sky News January 09, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – (Unnamed) US officials have said they are now “confident” the passenger plane that came down in Tehran was shot down by an Iranian missile. One US official said US satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion. Two other (Anonymous) officials said Washington believed the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, in which all 176 people including three British nationals were killed, was accidental. Are You Tired Of The Lies And Non-Stop Propaganda? Get Your FREE Daily Newsletter No Advertising – No Government Grants – This Is Independent Media Their comments were preceded by Donald Trump saying “somebody could have made a mistake” by shooting down a passenger plane in Iran amid concerns the jet may have been hit by a missile. His comments came almost immediately after Downing Street said it is looking into “very concerning” reports the Ukrainian plane that had just taken off from Tehran’s main airport on Wednesday had been shot down by a missile. This article was originally published by “Sky News” – Do you agree or disagree? Post your comment here