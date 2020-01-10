5 hours ago January 10, 2020J.C.

gallery US officials ‘confident’ plane shot down by Iranian missile

Propaganda Alert

By Sky News

January 09, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – (Unnamed) US officials have said they are now “confident” the passenger plane that came down in Tehran was shot down by an Iranian missile.

One US official said US satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion.

Two other (Anonymous) officials said Washington believed the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, in which all 176 people including three British nationals were killed, was accidental.

Are You Tired Of The Lies And Non-Stop Propaganda?

Get Your FREE Daily Newsletter

No Advertising – No Government Grants – This Is Independent Media

Their comments were preceded by Donald Trump saying “somebody could have made a mistake” by shooting down a passenger plane in Iran amid concerns the jet may have been hit by a missile.

His comments came almost immediately after Downing Street said it is looking into “very concerning” reports the Ukrainian plane that had just taken off from Tehran’s main airport on Wednesday had been shot down by a missile.

This article was originally published by “Sky News” –

Do you agree or disagree? Post your comment here

==See Also==

Amichai Stein@AmichaiStein1

Iran: Unverified video purports to show Ukrainian flight #PS752 and the moment a missile strikes

155

1:44 PM – Jan 9, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

195 people are talking about this

Max Blumenthal@MaxBlumenthal

What a difference a day (and a new “high confidence assessment”) makes

832

12:47 PM – Jan 9, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

447 people are talking about this

Propaganda alert: Iran ‘mistakenly shot down Ukraine jet’ – US media

Blaming Iran? Iran plane crash may have been ‘shootdown event’, aviation experts say

Western intelligence agencies see no signs Ukraine airliner was shot down – Canadian source

But wait: Canada says evidence shows jet was shot down by Iranian missile

 

 

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52825.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.