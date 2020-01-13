By Peter Koenig

January 13, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – How much longer are we accepting the tyrannical dictate of the American rulers? It gets worse by the day – and it looks like the western world’s “leaders” (sic – so sic!) are caving in ever more to the American killing machine – the European Union – and all its members heads of state, and all the Zion-Anglosaxons and Japan – no one dares standing up and shouting “NO!” – no more of your hegemonic atrocities! – But they all bend over backwards to please a criminal empire, run like the Barbarians.

Imagine, the so-called world leader invites you to a foreign country to help mediate between different factions, you accept, and when you arrive at the airport, he kills you. Then he smiles and boasts in utter satisfaction that he has given the order to kill – kill by remote control, by drone. Much worse than extra-judiciary murder, because there was never any accusation launched against you – except for lies.

That’s exactly what happens, with the beloved, brilliant and charismatic Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. And that’s what Trump’s miserable minions, like Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo and War Minister, Mark Esper, shamelessly deny, namely that they invited him by intermediary of Iraq’s Prime Minister. Pompeo in front of a White House press briefing, cynically laughing, asked journalists – “would you believe such nonsense?” – And of course, none of the MSM journalists would dare say yes – even if they believed it. Instead they laugh congenially to express their agreement with the horrifying murderer-in-complicity in front of them, the Barbarian Sates highest diplomat, as it were. The MSM journalists are too coward to fearing risking their jobs, or losing access to the White House press-room.

Yet, that is precisely what the Prime Minister of Iraq, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, said in disbelief and awe: “Trump asked me to mediate with Iran – and then he kills my invitee.” Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has certainly more credibility than Trump or any of his cronies, foremost US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who not too long ago told RT: “[When] I was the CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.”

General Soleimani was picked up at Bagdad airport by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi military commander and leader of the People’s Mobilization Forces. They drove off in a SUV, when US-drone missiles hit and pulverized them, along with 10 other high-ranking military from both countries.

Soleimani had diplomatic immunity – and the US knew about it. But no rule, no law and no standard of ethics is respected by Washington. A behavior very much like the one of the Barbarians. General Soleimani, who was much more than a general, he was also a great diplomat, was asked by PM Abdul-Mahdi on behalf of Trump to come to Bagdad to be part of a mediation process that Trump asked PM Abdul-Mahdi to lead, to ease tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as between the US and Iran. This was an abjectly, cowardly ploy to assassinate Qassem Soleimani. – How deep can you sink? There are no words to describe the horrible crime.

The lie-spangled Pompeo immediately came up with a general cover-all phrase used by Washington at nauseatum, Soleimani was a terrorist and a danger to (US) national security. – Be aware – dear reader, no Irani, not General Soleimani nor anybody else, has ever threatened the US, not with words, not with weapons.

Then the Barbarian-in-chief had the audacity to threaten Iran to hit 52 of their cultural heritage sites, in case Iran dared to retaliate. But retaliate Iran did – last night, by sending some 22 missiles onto two US-Iraqi military bases. There were casualties, but no clear figures are known. Trump tweeted, “all is good”. When asked about his promised retaliation on the retaliation, Trump backtracked saying he has been told that destroying historic sites would be against the law, and he wanted to abide by the law. Can you imagine?

The next immediate act against the law, Trump barred IranianMinister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, from coming to the UN in New York to address the Security Council, later in the week, by simply refusing a US entry visa. This is against the UN Charter the US signed in 1947, that foreign representatives had to be given always access to the UN territory in New York (same applies to the UN in Geneva).

And where is Mr. António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, when you need him? What does he have to say? – A big NOTHING. He didn’t even condemn the murder of General Soleimani. That’s what the UN has become. A worthless toothless body to do the bidding of the Barbarian Empire. What a sad legacy.

Shouldn’t there come the moment when the majority of UN member states – call for a vote to expulse the US from the United Nations – and start from scratch – with a new revamped, leaner and more efficient UN that would act according to its original charter seeking and mediating for peace in the world? There is a majority of more than 120 unaligned states that stand behind countries which are harassed, oppressed, sanctioned by the US – like Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, North Korea…. Why not stand up in unison and make the UN what its charter tells it to be? – And that without the Barbarian tyrant.

There are lots of countries that have drones and precision-target technologies, and not all are friends with the Barbarian State. Imagine, somebody, some country, sends a drone to extinguish Pompeo. Or god forbid, the Chief Barbarian himself. That would unleash an extreme furor – maybe a nuclear holocaust – annihilating the world as we know it. End of civilization. Perhaps good riddens.

We may deserve it. As we seem to be unable to reign in what rightly is called by some “The Great Satan” – or simply and more down to earth, the Barbarians. We haven’t seen them for hundreds of years. But they are back, the shameless, ruthless, lawless Barbarians in the form and shape of the US of A – exerting a last attempt to clamp down on civilization with their bleeding, weakening, tentacles.

Why would anyone in this world still want to have relations with the Barbarian empire? – Never mind (profit) business deals with the US. They can be cut off and replaced by new relations, the rebuilding of natural relations with Russia and the Eurasian Continent, including China. It will happen naturally, sooner or later. Isolate the Barbarians and let them rot in their own corrupt swamp. Maybe they will recover and become a decent nation again – one that can be a partner and respected. It may not happen tomorrow, but in a foreseeable future it may. Everybody has a conscience, even if in most of the western culture its reduced to a tiny flame or only some flickering amber. But it can be awakened.

Brief Update of the Barbarian Empire’s Behavior

Iraq wants to reestablish national sovereignty, asking all foreign troops to leave the country– The Iraqi Parliament has by majority decided to take back Iraq’s sovereignty and that US and foreign troops must leave the country. As a consequence, on 6 January an apparently unsigned letter from Brig. Gen. William Seely III, the Marine Corps officer commandeering the US coalition against ISIS (sic), addressed to Mr. Abdul Amir, Deputy Director, Joint Operation Bagdad, Iraqi Ministry of Defense, saying that the US is ready to withdraw her troops. This was immediately contradicted by the White House, as well as the Pentagon, calling it a confusion, a mistake, that the US has no intention of withdrawing any troops. “We will stay”.

The US has currently some 5,200 troops stationed in Iraq. The UK, some 400. That’s how much an ally’s wishes for recuperating national sovereignty is honored. Barbarians know no respect, no ethics, no laws – Barbarians are sledgehammer people.

Several European Countries have decided to withdraw their troops, respect Iraq’s decision and leave Iraq and the Region. Only the UK, the closest Barbarian ally, has not decided yet and will leave her 400 troops in Iraq, alongside the US troops. How typical!

Tokyo Summer Olympics– On another account of Barbarism, the US decided that Russia is not to participate in this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Under false pretexts of doping, when according to history records, available on internet, the US is by far the nation with most proven doping disqualifications, worldwide. And the rest of the world, instead of boycotting the US and letting Russia compete – is silent. Cowards! Miserable cowards.

Baseball Caribbean Series in Puerto Rica in February 2020– The Barbarians are attempting – and probably succeeding – preventing Cuba from participating in the Caribbean Series of the Baseball Professional Confederation, in February in Puerto Rico. No reason given. Just visa complications.

The Ukrainian Airline Crash – BBC’s immediate reaction: The Russians did it – The Russians did it! – BBC announced in the morning of 9 January, that there was a high possibility that the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in the early morning hours of 3 January near Tehran airport, shortly after take-off, was shot down by a Russian missile. All passengers and crew, 176 people, died in the crash. There is not a shred of evidence, or even suspicion that a Russian missile was close to the place of accident. But the Barbarians live off lies and crimes in impunity.

Admission by IRGC– In the meantime, however, the Iranian Revolutionary Forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), admitted having shot down the Ukrainian airliner by mistake, taking it as a foreign object, especially so close to Tehran airport. Why would they only know admit the responsibility for the disaster? – Because apparently it took the IRGC 48 hours to clarify among themselves, the IRGC is afairly autonomous branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, what happened, before even informing the Government. That’s why the Government did not come forward earlier with the truth. They didn’t know.

It is also still not clear why the Iranian / Tehran airport authorities allowed any planes to take off in this heated, tense situation of Iranian missiles being shot at two US bases in Iraq, with a high probability of an exchange of missiles – which miraculously did not happen, because Trump’s advisers told him to back off in order to avoid a major conflict or war.

People in the streets of Tehran and major Iranian cities are protesting against their government’s delayed admission of responsibility. But the Government, President Rouhani, has said that there will be a thorough investigation of the case, and that those responsible will be held accountable. He also apologized to the victims’ families and said they will be compensated. While not refuting Iranian responsibility for the accident, Rouhani pointed to the highly fragile and delicate pressure situation in a conflict brought about by the United States.

New sanctions on Iran– The Master Barbarian Trump says new sanctions will be added to those already existing, sanctions that will hurt even more – and, yes, he says, like the Good Father of Mother Earth talking to his children, it’s all up to the Iranians, they can behave like a good nation behaves, or they will be punished with sanctions. And they will hurt. It’s entirely up to them.No description of what the appropriate behavior for the Barbarians would involve.

Can you believe this? – If you wouldn’t witness such aberrant BS with your own eyes and ears, it would be truly unbelievable, that the world is run by such un-people, well, Barbarians – and, yes, again – the docile people of this globe accept it, say nothing, keep silent. Thousands of people may die again from the sanctions – confiscated medical equipment, medication, food – imposed on Iran, as did in Venezuela – 40,000 according to a recent study by the Washington thinktank, CEPR – only because Iran has backbone, and dares not to kneel in front of the Barbarian king to do his bidding.

This kind of backbone you could not expect from the Europeans and all those neolib-governments in Latin America, like in Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and now against all odds, the new US-installed “interim” racist-fascist government in Bolivia. They would lay down and kiss the chief Barbarian’s feet, to put it politely.

And again, the world looks on in insanity and in silence.

This western world must fall.

Barbarism, i.e. neoliberalism – already tending towards fascism – must be eradicated fast, if humanity is to be saved.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; RT; Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press, TeleSUR; The Saker Blog, the New Eastern Outlook (NEO); and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52847.htm