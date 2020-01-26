50 million Christian Zionists, including US VP Mike Pence, have succeeded in persuading a gullible Donald Trump to propose the forced annexation of Palestinian East Jerusalem and the West Bank by hard-line extremist Israeli Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, currently under threat of imprisonment for corruption.

The magnitude of the threat to regional peace cannot be overemphasised. It will give a green light for a concerted and combined attack by Hezbollah and other Arab states to finally put a stop to the astonishing theft of land by the Israeli state, armed and supported by a demented, megalomaniac American President.

Israel, itself, is a nuclear armed state, albeit undeclared and uninspected that is estimated by US scientists to have amassed an arsenal of up to 400 nuclear and chemical weapons of mass destruction. However, Israel is not a party to any of the international conventions and agreements signed up to by the rest of the world including Britain, America, China, Russia, France, Germany etc. And that fact alone makes the current Israeli government a maverick entity that poses an existential threat to both regional peace and the world.

It was indicative that at this week’s commemorative event in Israel marking the 75th anniversary of the closing of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland, only about 35 out of 195 UN Member States accepted an invitation to attend the proceedings – presumably in protest at US-backed, Israeli aggression. From this one can reasonably assume that less than 18% of the global international community support Israel’s continued persecution of the Arab indigenous population.

Any attempt at the further theft of Palestinian land must be taken urgently to the U.N. Security Council for determination because the safety of the 82% majority of the global community is vitally more important than the illegal expansion of a maverick state.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.