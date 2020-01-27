All polymer foams produced from isocyanate chemicals are fire-accelerants that will not only spread any fire within seconds of ignition but will also emit lethal hydrogen cyanide gas that can cause death within a few minutes.

Hydrogen cyanide gas (HCN), also known as prussic acid, is the same chemical that was used by the Nazis in their infamous gas chambers at Auschwitz and is a colorless, rapidly acting, highly poisonous gas or liquid. HCN is a systemic poison; toxicity is due to inhibition of cytochrome oxidase, which prevents cellular utilization of oxygen. Inhibition of the terminal step of electron transport in cells of the brain results in loss of consciousness, respiratory arrest, and ultimately, death.

These dangerously lethal qualities of polymer foams have been known for many decades which is why they are banned from use in buildings in many countries worldwide. There is no question but that those who produce these foams; those who supplied these foam-insert, cladding panels; those architects who specified them and those surveyors and building inspectors who approved them, would all have been well aware of the terrible risk in using such dangerous materials on any residential building and certainly not to externally clad any structure with it.

It is now two and a half years since 72 people died horribly as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire in London and, to date, there has not been one prosecution for criminal negligence, manslaughter or anything else in connection with the atrocity despite one public inquiry having been completed months ago. Furthermore, apparently the government has not even bothered to bring out new or revised Building Regulations to ensure compliance with safety codes.

As a result of the catastrophic failure of government to adequately regulate and inspect building codes, there are now still existing about 400 buildings with such dangerous cladding still in situ thereby ensuring that tens of thousands of residents are at daily risk of a repeat of Grenfell. It would appear to be an abdication of government whose first responsibility is to protect the safety of the people who elected it.

It appears to be one of the worst cover-ups of corporate and official negligence ever recorded in Britain as the government now start a second inquiry, next week, presumably to last another two years – with no prosecutions in sight.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.