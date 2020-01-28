By ICH & Agencies

January 28, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – “Today Israel has taken a giant step towards peace,” Trump said as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood by his side.

“My vision presents a win-win solution for both sides,” he said, adding that Israeli leaders have said they will endorse the proposal, which is referred to as the Middle East peace plan.

Abbas: Trump is a dog and the son of a dog, I won’t become a traitor

Abbas further claimed that “I was told I’ll pay a heavy price for my foolish behavior. I do not have much longer to live and I will not go down as a traitor. It’s either dying like martyrs or flying the Palestinian flag on the walls of Jerusalem.”

Turning to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, Abbas said that whoever wants to help is welcome.

“We invited the Hamas movement to attend the emergency meeting of the leadership and they will take part in the meeting,” senior Palestinian official Azzam al-Ahmed said.

The elected government of Gaza have been at odds with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement for years, with Hamas representatives rarely taking part in meetings of the West Bank-based Palestinian leadership.

The Palestinians meanwhile have urged world powers to reject Trump’s plan.

“We call on the international community to not be partners in this (plan) because it contravenes international law,” Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday.

The details of Trump’s initiative, which has been in the works since 2017, are not yet public.

The release of the plan comes as Trump faces impeachment hearings over abuse of office.

Netanyahu is facing imminent trial proceedings, after dropping his request for parliamentary immunity from corruption charges in a surprise move Tuesday.

“This is a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and protect Netanyahu from prison,” Shtayyeh told a cabinet meeting Monday. “It is not a Middle East peace plan.”

With little global support for Trump’s plan, it’s likely destined for the trash heap of diplomatic history. Before it goes there, though, you can read the full report here.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52913.htm