By Jerry Kroth January 30, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – Investigative journalist Aaron Mate did some digging after the last Democratic debate. It seems Joe Biden was caught in a pretty egregious lie, and it was captured on video coming out of both sides of his mouth. Biden said he voted for the Iraq war, but as soon as he learned more, he reversed his opinion. His exact words from that video were: “I got a commitment from President Bush he was not going to go to war in Iraq. He looked me in the eye in the Oval Office; he said he needed the vote to be able to get inspectors into Iraq to determine whether or not Saddam Hussein was engaged in dealing with a nuclear program. He got them in, and before we know it, we had a shock and awe. Immediately, the moment it started, I came out against the war at that moment.” (1) No you didn’t, Joe! Aaron Mate dug up footage of Biden nine months into shock and awe and—blush—this is what he actually said:

"The cost of not acting against Saddam would have been much greater. . . and so will be the cost of not finishing the job. . . Nine months ago I voted with my colleagues to give the President authority to use force and I would vote again that way again today."(2) So, Joe, you didn't "come out against the war at that moment at all" You supported it fully nine months into shock and awe and said you'd "vote that way again." It looks like candidate Joe Biden is lying through his pearly white teeth on national television and hoping the American people won't notice. Someone noticed. Congratulations Aaron Mate for digging up the truth! Jerry Kroth, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor Emeritus (ret) from Santa Clara University and may be contacted through his website, www.collectivepsych.com

