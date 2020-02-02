A Well Known Liberal Professor Who is Expert on Digital Matters Says Google and Social Media Can Easily Throw Elections to the Candidates Preferred by the Elite

By Paul Craig Roberts

January 31, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – Dr. Robert Epstein, a Hillary Clinton supporter who happens also to be an honest expert, told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday that Google and social media can manipulate votes by using tools that they have at their disposal exclusively. In the absence of regulation, no one can counteract Google and social media or even know that they have reversed an election outcome.

Epstein warned Senator Cruz of big tech election meddling during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on “Google and Censorship through Search Engines” on Tuesday.

Dr. Epstein said that Google and social media were confident of Hillary’s win in the last election and did not use their power to throw the election her way. It will be different in 2020, Dr. Epstein predicted.

Election meddling is home based, not in distant Russia.

Clearly, among its many victims, the Digital Revolution has murdered democratic voting.

The digital revolution has turned people into ciphets. The American people have zero say in everything.

I wonder if the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, and Europeans know that Americans have less voice than Russians had under Stalin. If these countries are relying on democracy to restrain the US government, they are deluded.

