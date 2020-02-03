We must not be indifferent when we hear historical lies. We must not be indifferent when the past is distorted for today’s political needs. The ancient people of Palestine have been the documented, majority indigenous demographic of the region for more than 1000 years – a millennium! We must not be indifferent when any minority is discriminated against. Democracy hinges on the rights of minorities to be protected. We must not be indifferent when any government – in this case, the Israeli government – violently infringes on the existing social contract.

For 13 years, the 1.8 million civilian population of Gaza has had to suffer a blockade of essential goods, medicines, food, power and electricity by the Israeli government forces of occupation that have tried to effect an illegal regime change in order to build a Greater Israel. It has failed but the people of Gaza increasingly starve.

Now the Israeli state, armed and supported by an unbalanced, megalomaniac President in the White House, and his family, are intent on the unlawful forced annexation of the occupied Palestinian lands of the West Bank and East Jerusalem – plus the Golan Heights.

We reach out to the world today and ask you to reject the Rape of the Palestinian people by today’s manifestation of American misconceived power.

We ask the world to work together for the future of the next generation, respecting history and inspired by peace, justice, tolerance and partnership. Future generations will shout: “where was everybody?” Where was the world who could see and hear that and did nothing to save all those hundreds of thousands? In times like this, when minorities have to feel vulnerable again, we can only pray that people and nations worldwide will stand up for democracy and human rights.

The Second World War did not descend from the sky. There was adequate warning of the catastrophe then to come. But no action was taken and 60 million souls died in France, USSR, Germany, Japan, Britain, Poland, Italy, Austria, Holland, throughout Europe, North Africa and around the world – because good people sat on their hands and did nothing. Don’t let it happen again!

There are huge, hidden, undeclared arsenals of weapons of mass destruction, today, in the Middle East – both nuclear and chemical – just waiting for a corrupt leader to press the button, initiate genocide and contaminate the entire world. Do NOT Be IndIfferent! Use your voice and your influence in your country and in your legislative assembly or Parliament. The time to act is now!

*

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image: A protester holds a placard as she stands next to Israeli soldiers during a protest against Israeli settlements in Beit Fajjar town south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma