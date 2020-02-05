The current White House is no exception – it has just been far more incompetent at concealing its joint strategy with the Israelis. But that is what happens when a glorified used-car salesman, Donald Trump, and his sidekick son-in-law, the schoolboy-cum-businessman Jared Kushner, try selling us the “deal of the century”. Neither, it seems, has the political or diplomatic guile normally associated with those who rise to high office in Washington.

Trump’s SOTU ‘Red Meat’ Speech: US Political Crisis Now Deepens

By Dr. Jack Rasmus, February 05, 2020

The visual personification of this intensifying conflict was evident at the close of Trump’s speech: He turned to vice president Pence and House of Representatives leader, Pelosi, both sitting behind him on a dais. Trump handed them his speech, as is the tradition. He then abruptly turned away from Pelosi refusing to shake her extended hand—as traditional decorum has always required. Pelosi, shocked by the snub, in turn took the written speech…and tore it up. All this was caught on national TV. The event was symbolic of the fight will now escalate and get even more vicious in the run up to November.

US Deploys New Low-Yield Nuclear Submarine Warhead

By William M Arkin and Hans M. Kristensen, February 05, 2020

The W76-2 warhead was first announced in the Trump administration’s Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) unveiled in February 2018. There, it was described as a capability to “help counter any mistaken perception of an exploitable ‘gap’ in U.S. regional deterrence capabilities,” a reference to Russia. The justification voiced by the administration was that the United States did not have a “prompt” and useable nuclear capability that could counter – and thus deter – Russian use of its own tactical nuclear capabilities.

US Policy Vs. Iran: Apex Desperation

By Tony Cartalucci, February 05, 2020

In Washington’s losing battle to maintain hegemony in the Middle East at the expense of the actual people and nations that exist there – it has resorted to high-level assassinations, unilateral strikes against targets within sovereign nations against the expressed will of the governments presiding over them, all while exposing what appears to be growing American military, political, and economic impotence.

Trump Ups Nuclear Ante with ‘Mini-Nukes’ Deployed on Subs to “Deter Russia”

By Zero Hedge, February 05, 2020

Some Congressional Democrats have argued that the warhead, which is less powerful than the Hiroshima bomb, alarmingly lowers the threshold whereby the US would be willing the deploy a nuclear warhead against an enemy. Critics also see that the W76-2 is redundant given the current arsenal of lower-yield air-launched nuclear weapons.

Exxon’s Exploitative Oil Deal in Guyana Will Deprive the Country of Up to $55 Billion

By Global Witness, February 05, 2020

Exxon’s exploitative oil deal with Guyana will cause the country to lose up to US$55 billion, according to a new Global Witness investigation based on an OpenOil analysis.