‘All Journalists at Risk’ if Assange Handed to US Jailers

By Ben Chacko, February 06, 2020

All journalists will be at risk if Julian Assange is extradited to the US and jailed for publishing classified information, a packed debate at London’s Frontline Club heard today.

Mr Assange faces up to 175 years behind bars if convicted of charges relating to the publication of documents, video and diplomatic cables exposing US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Interview: Trump’s Nuclear Insecurities and Other Secrets from the Author of “The Bomb”

By Fred Kaplan and Dawn Stover, February 06, 2020

Kaplan describes a July 2017 meeting in “the Tank,” the Joint Chiefs’ conference room at the Pentagon where Trump not only unloaded on Cabinet secretaries and generals who were trying to school him on military history and policy, but also questioned why he couldn’t have as many nuclear weapons as past presidents had. Kaplan also talks about the Trump administration’s first-strike war plan for responding to North Korean missile and nuclear weapons testing, the massive overkill built into US nuclear plans targeting the Soviet Union during the Cold War, the conundrum of “limited” nuclear war, and why John F. Kennedy—who saw only one way out of the rabbit hole—was the smartest president when it came to nuclear weapons.

Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) Lawyers Question Legality of Saudi Arms Ship Due to Dock in UK

By CAAT – Campaign Against Arms Trade, February 06, 2020

The Bahri Yanbu ship is scheduled to arrive in Tilbury, England. Campaigners fear it could be loaded with military equipment for Saudi Arabia. The ship owners have acknowledged that it is carrying military equipment. The ship is owned by the Bahri company, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia, and is the “exclusive logistics provider” for the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defence.

An American Drama: Republican Senators Sabotaged Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial

By Prof Rodrigue Tremblay, February 06, 2020

History will undoubtedly record that the January 2020 Senate trial for the impeachment of Donald Trump was not a “fair and impartial” trial, but was exclusively a preset trial, along partisan lines. The obvious objective of the Republican Senate majority, from the beginning, was clearly not to proceed with a ‘fair trial’, but it was rather to exonerate by any means the accused. It was done without giving the House of Representatives’ managers and lawyers a fair chance to prove their accusations levied against Donald Trump by calling for the depositions of knowledgeable witnesses and presenting incriminating documents.

China’s Coronavirus – How the Western Media Spin the News

By Larry Romanoff, February 05, 2020

It is not possible to understand the situation of China’s new coronavirus infections without some context. Let’s place ourselves in the position of patient and physician. If you develop a headache, what is your first thought? Do you say to yourself, “My god, I have a brain tumor and I will die”? Not likely. Similarly, if you report your headache to a doctor, his range of thoughts is unlikely to involve your immediate demise. Both parties assume the event is merely one more common and typical occurrence and, barring unusual symptoms that indicate additional testing, the physician’s advice would most likely be to “take two aspirins and call me tomorrow”.

The Democratic Party’s “Civil War”: Socialists vs. Centrists. Sabotaging Sanders

By Andrew Korybko, February 05, 2020

The shady developments surrounding the Iowa Caucus prove beyond any reasonable doubt that there’s a civil war raging in the Democrat Party between socialists and centrists, one that’s so fierce that it recently saw party insiders indirectly sabotaging what could have otherwise been Sanders’ first victory in order to boost his rival Buttigieg, which goes to show that nothing’s changed with the centrist Democrat establishment in the past four years because they’re still terribly afraid of their party’s growing socialist base.

Global Research strives to shine light on the under-reported, less known injustices ignored or buried.

Governments know it too, which is why there is an unprecedented threat to the independent media and the Internet. Fight-back was never more needed.

Please consider donating something, however large or small, to Global Research’s continuation.