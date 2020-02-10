Lying is a money making activity and lies are commodities. There is a profitable global market for media and public figures committed to spreading disinformation.

* * *

Menace on the Menu in Post-EU Britain

By Colin Todhunter, February 10, 2020

PM Boris Johnson is planning to do a trade deal with the US that could see the gutting of food and environment standards. However, Johnson recently suggested that the UK will be “governed by science, not mumbo-jumbo” on food imports. Hehas called for an end to “hysterical” fears about US food coming to the UK as part of a post-Brexit trade deal.

Gas Wars in the Mediterranean

By Mike Whitney, February 10, 2020

The unexpected alliance between Turkey and Libya is a geopolitical earthquake that changes the balance of power in the eastern Mediterranean and across the Middle East. Turkey’s audacious move has enraged its rivals in the region and cleared the way for a dramatic escalation in the 9 year-long Libyan civil war. It has also forced leaders in Europe and Washington to decide how they will counter Turkey’s plan to defend the U.N-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and to extend its maritime borders from Europe to Africa basically creating “a water corridor through the eastern Mediterranean linking the coasts of Turkey and Libya.”

The United States: A “Destroyer Of Nations”

By Daniel Kovalik, February 09, 2020

In the aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 – an invasion which many Iraqis believe left their country in the worst condition it has been since the Mongol invasion of 1258 — there was much discussion in the media about the Bush Administration’s goal for “nation-building” in that country. Of course, if there ever were such a goal, it was quickly abandoned, and one hardly ever hears the term “nation-building” discussed as a U.S. foreign policy objective anymore.

China – Western China Bashing – vs. Western Biowarfare?

By Peter Koenig, February 09, 2020

On 29 January WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that there was no reason to declare the outbreak of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China a pandemic risk. On 30 January, he declared the virus an international emergency, but made clear that there was no reason for countries to issue travel-advisories against travelling to China. Let me speculate – the ‘international emergency’ was declared at the request of Washington, and the comment against the travel-advisory was an addition by Dr. Tedros himself, as he realized that there was indeed no reason for panic, that China is doing wonders in stemming the virus from spreading and in detecting the virus early on.

By What Right Does Canada and Its Gendarmerie Invade Wet’suwet’en Territory?

By Kim Petersen, February 09, 2020

In the nineteenth century, Gilbert Sproat, a colonial official, wrote an account of his time among the Nuu Chah Nulth people on the west coast of Vancouver Island. He noted that the original inhabitants have “known every inch of the west coast for thousands of years.”1

Despite this acknowledgment of long-term habitation, the mindset of settler-colonialists toward the Original Peoples was condescending.

Mexico’s President AMLO Shows How It’s Done

By Ellen Brown, February 09, 2020

While U.S. advocates and local politicians struggle to get their first public banks chartered, Mexico’s new president has begun construction on 2,700 branches of a government-owned bank to be completed in 2021, when it will be the largest bank in the country. At a press conference on Jan. 6, he said the neoliberal model had failed; private banks were not serving the poor and people outside the cities, so the government had to step in.

Why Nancy Pelosi is “A National Disgrace”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 07, 2020

Nancy Pelosi tears up Trump’s State of the Union Address.

“I thought it was a terrible thing,” said Trump. “It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law.”

On one thing I agree with Donald Trump:

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is a “National Disgrace”.

*

