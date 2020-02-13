The spatial extent of the NESDIS anomaly footprint was limited to the north central area of the GoM and was nearly fully contained by the fishery closures (Fig. 2A). In contrast, the simulated cumulative oil spill extent, integrated across time and depth, spread well beyond the areas denoted by the NESDIS anomaly footprint and the fishery closures (Fig. 2, A and B). Specifically, the oil extended beyond the NESDIS anomaly footprint to TXS, WFS, LC, FK, and along the gulf stream toward the East Florida Shelf (EFS) (for visualization, see movie S1; cumulative mass across time and space is in fig. S2). This spatial distribution is in agreement with the higher-than-background PAH samples (Fig. 2B and fig. S3), as well as with the spatially explicit information reported in previous studies for Apalachee Bay (AB) (9), WFS (7), TXS (12, 13), LC (15), and the Deep Plume (DP) (16) (Fig. 2B). NESDIS anomaly also confirmed the presence of multiple oil patches in the LC and the FK (Fig. 2A). Notably, the spatial shape and location of the NESDIS anomaly (Fig. 2A) correspond to the regions containing the highest simulated cumulative oil concentrations (Fig. 2B) and to the area computed as visible and toxic to biota (Fig. 2C). Yet, large areas with oil concentrations below ~1000 ppb were not captured by the NESDIS anomaly and by the fishery closures (Fig. 2C) but were in the toxic ranges for the surface (depth, 0 to 1 m; PAH > 0.5 ppb) and the water column (depth, >1 m; PAH > 1 ppb). The duration of the presence of toxic-to-biota concentrations (Fig. 2D) corresponds to areas that exhibited high oil concentrations (Fig. 2, B and C), with a maximum of 84 days of toxic-to-biota concentrations in a small area west of the wellhead. Photoinduced toxicity studies demonstrate that the PAH concentrations that cause 50% mortality (LC 50 ) or other deleterious effects (EC 50 ) to the test organisms are largely in the range of invisible and toxic oil. Oil at these concentrations for surface water (depth, 0 to 1 m) extended beyond the satellite footprint and the fishery closures, potentially exterminating a vast amount of planktonic marine organisms across the domain (Fig. 2F).

Fig. 2 Spatial DWH cumulative extents.

(A) Cumulative NESDIS anomaly daily composites integrated from 20 April 2010 to 21 July 2010. Daily fishing closures are marked with gray lines; the cumulative fishing closure area is marked with a thick dashed yellow line. The black star represents the location of the DWH blowout [adapted by permission from Springer-Nature: Scenarios and Responses to Future Deep Oil Spills: Fighting the Next War by S. Murawski, C. Ainsworth, S. Gilbert, D. Hollander, C. Paris, M. Schlüter, D. Wetzel, Eds., 2019 (18)]. (B) Cumulative value of daily average oil concentrations (ppb), integrated across the same time span as (A) and across water depths. Vertical depth layers are 0 to 1 m, 1 to 20 m, and in 20-m increments down to 2500 m. Sediment and water samples with higher-than-background concentration are marked in bright green and dark blue circles, respectively [adapted by permission from Springer-Nature: Scenarios and Responses to Future Deep Oil Spills: Fighting the Next War by S. Murawski, C. Ainsworth, S. Gilbert, D. Hollander, C. Paris, M. Schlüter, D. Wetzel, Eds., 2019 (18)]. Red crosses in (B) represent approximate locations of DWH-related oil detections reported in previous studies: (i) (9), (ii) (7), (iii) (12), (iv) (13), and (v) (15). Daily fishery closures are marked with black polygons; the cumulative fishery closure area is marked with a dashed thick polygon. AB, Apalachee Bay; DP, Deep Plume; EFS, East Florida Shelf; FK, Florida Keys; LC, Loop Current System; TXS, Texas Shores; WFS, West Florida Shelf. (C) Categorization of the modeled oil spill are as follows: (i) nontoxic, PAH concentrations above background level and smaller than 0.5 and 1 ppb at the surface (depth, 0 to 1 m) and in the water column (depth, >1 m), respectively; (ii) toxic-to-biota and invisible, PAH concentrations 0.5 to 17 ppb at the surface and above 1 ppb in the water column; and (iii) toxic and visible, PAH concentrations above 17 ppb. In (C), categories were computed according to maximal concentrations across time. (D) Duration of toxic concentrations across the domain. (E) LC 50 of 12 experiments examining the photoinduced toxicity to blue crab (31), fiddler crab (33), mahi mahi (29, 30), red drum (32), and speckled sea trout (32) (for more details, see table S2). (F) The spatial extent of the toxic concentrations from (E); color codes in (F) are according to bar colors in (E), representing concentrations exceeding LC 50 . In (F), toxic PAH of 0.5 ppb was concentrations were considered for surface waters only (depth, 0 to 1 m).

Spatial dynamics of the spill across time

The oil-CMS model indicated that the fishery closures captured 82 ± 19% (SD) of the total oil mass in the domain (Fig. 3A), 54 ± 20% (SD) of the total area covered by oil (Fig. 3B), and 70 ± 20% (SD) of the area with toxic-to-biota oil concentrations (Fig. 3C). In contrast, the fishery closures captured 94 ± 9% (SD) of the NESDIS anomaly (Fig. 3D). The closures match the NESDIS anomaly well, but an important component of the toxic oil is missed by the NESDIS anomaly (Fig. 2C) and by the fishery closures (Fig. 3C). The areas where the closures failed to capture the oil spill extent were primarily the TXS, LC, and WFS.

Fig. 3 Spatiotemporal dynamics of the spill.

(A) Mass, (B) area of total oil spill, (C) area of oil with toxic concentrations, and (D) area of NESDIS anomaly footprint, captured by the fishery closures (magenta) with respect to the total (black) present in the domain across 93 days from blowout. The NESDIS anomaly footprint and oil-CMS oil concentrations partitioned to visible and toxic to biota, invisible and toxic to biota, and invisible and nontoxic for 15 May 2010 (E to G), 6 to 18 June 2010 (H to J), and 2 July 2010 (K to M). In (F), (I), and (L), the color bar represents cumulative oil concentrations across time and depth. Sediment and water samples from the GSD in (F), (I), and (L) are marked in light green and dark blue circles, respectively, with light red outlines representing samples with higher-than-background concentrations. Toxicity was considered for the surface (depth, 0 to 1 m; PAH > 0.5 ppb) and for the water column (depth, >1 m; PAH > 1 ppb). (A), (B), (D), (F), (I), and (L) are adapted by permission from Springer-Nature: Scenarios and Responses to Future Deep Oil Spills: Fighting the Next War by S. Murawski, C. Ainsworth, S. Gilbert, D. Hollander, C. Paris, M. Schlüter, D. Wetzel, Eds., 2019 (18).

The spatial synthesis of previously published studies (7–16), combined with the GSD water and sediment samples (26, 27), clearly shows that DWH oil spill extended beyond the satellite detection and the fishery closure’s limits, reaching TXS, WFS, DP, and LC (Fig. 2B) (18). Our results from the oil-CMS agree with that extent, providing the oil transport context for these observations and resolving an apparent spatial discrepancy between satellite footprint and field studies. When taking into account modes of toxicity such as photoinduced toxicity and cardiac malperformance (4, 28–33), a substantial portion of the spill is “toxic and invisible.” The significant relationship between PAH and TPH (Fig. 1, A to C), which is in agreement with previous studies (12, 25), allowed us to express the PAH toxicity threshold in TPH and to apply that to the model output. Subsequently, we quantified the degree to which the applied fishery closures captured different fractions of the DWH spill and show that “toxic-to-biota and invisible” oil extended beyond the satellite footprint and the fishery closures (Figs. 2 and 3).

Previous spatial modeling efforts of DWH provided similar spatial extents to that of the oil-CMS. NOAA’s GNOME produced a nearly identical spatial probability heat map to that of the oil-CMS (Fig. 2B) (22). Similarly, other modeling studies using lagrangian coherent structures (LCS) core analysis and particle tracking (34, 35) indicated that DWH oil reached Texas Shores (TXS), WFS, LC, and FK. To the best of our knowledge, there is no published case of cumulative DWH spatial extent from oil transport models, contradicting the extent presented here. To account for a debated topic among oil spill modelers—the droplet size distribution (DSD)—we performed simulations using three types of debated droplet size ranges: 1 to 500, 80 to 2210, and 1 to 2400 μm. The oil spill spatial extents from the three DSDs were similar, with larger DSDs producing slightly higher concentrations at the surface compared with the lower DSD range (see section S1 and fig. S4).

Comparing oil transport modeling with in situ observations is challenging, especially since the GoM is highly active in terms of oil drillings and natural oil seeps (1). Hence, it is possible that some in situ samples contained non-DWH oil. Yet, few methods aid in determining the pollution source. Explicit forensic analyses were applied in samples of sediments (13), sand patties (8), and animal tissues (10), demonstrating that DWH oil was the source of contamination. For water samples, because of quick degradation of many compounds, a forensic fingerprinting analysis was not possible, yet spatial kriging interpolation methods (36) demonstrated a clear concentration gradient from the Macondo well, further supporting the DWH as the pollution source. Moreover, because of the patchy nature of the oil distribution in both time and space, many observations from multiple studies found no evidence of oil. Even within a radius of 10 km of the Macondo well during the oil spill, ~52% of the water samples were below PAH background level (26). This is important when weighing “no indication of oil” versus “positive indication of oil.” In other words, when studies report that they found no evidence of contamination, it does not necessarily mean that oil was not present in the wider area. Therefore, reports of absence of oil, for example, in the LC (37) during July 2010, do not necessarily indicate that the area was free of oil, particularly since the methods used in that study were not sensitive to low oil concentrations.

Similarly, oil slicks detected by satellites positively indicate the presence of toxic oil concentrations. Yet, when these slicks disappear, toxic concentrations may still be present (Fig. 2C) (38) and may persist for several days and weeks after the disappearance of satellite/areal signal (Fig. 1E) (38). For example, an oil slick identified at the north part of WFS, east of Pensacola, which was tracked forward in time, showed that even after 11 days, plume core concentrations remained high (~150 ppb) yet undetectable by satellites (11), corresponding to toxic PAH concentrations of ~1.8 ppb (Fig. 1, A and B). Similarly, a small in situ oil spill experiment demonstrated high toxicity of dissolved and dispersed oil beyond the edges of an oil slick and after the slick was no longer visible (38).

Deep-sea oil spills are dynamic and complex, and their hindcasts are always limited due to simplifying assumptions, stochasticity, and uncertainty in parameterization. For example, the extent of the spill detected by remote sensing is dependent on oil slick thickness, which is affected by wave energy, turbulence, and oil viscosity (39). As a consequence, turbulent regions such as the loop current are likely to create more mixing and dispersion of the oil slicks, which will limit the satellite detection ability for these regions. Only fragmented slicks were identified by satellites in the LC region, compared with larger and more consistent areas predicted by the oil transport model (Fig. 2, A and C). Other sources of uncertainty in the model include the currents output from the GoM–HYCOM (Hybrid Coordinate Ocean Model) with a spatial resolution of 0.04° and a daily temporal resolution. Finer resolution of currents in time and space will improve the accuracy of the model and reduce the associated uncertainties. Similarly, eddy diffusivity coefficient, the decay rates of the pseudocomponents, and the evaporation rates may vary in time and space. Implementation of realistic ranges of these parameters from opining studies will provide important information regarding the uncertainty of the model’s output and could further improve the agreement between the satellite footprint and the visible portion of the oil predicted by the model (Fig. 2, A and C).

It is important to state that satellite detection is the immediate, primary, and most reliable source of information regarding the presence of high oil concentrations at the surface, particularly for purposes of oil spill response and clean up. The oil transport and fate models provide an important complementary spatiotemporal information about the 3D distribution of the full concentration range of the oil spill, including toxic and invisible oil. Fishery closures could be determined using the computed toxic concentrations, applying any toxicity threshold set by management. In addition, this information from oil transport and fate models is relevant for impact assessment and for natural resource management when considering risks of potential oil spills.

Until recently, the estimated satellite detection threshold was roughly equal to the estimated level of concern (LOC). For example, in (22), predicted probabilities of regions receiving oil concentrations greater than LOC were computed using the GNOME (22), based on slick thickness of ~1 μm, which corresponds to the visible state of “dull sheen” of the oil (22). The lower range of NESDIS-detectable oil slick thickness for the DWH corresponds to approximately TPH = ~1000 ppb (Fig. 1), which is in agreement with the upper concentration ranges for slick-dispersed oil (24). However, recent studies revealed that toxicity to early-life-stage organisms may occur at much lower concentrations because of the combined effect of PAH and UV, which increases the toxicity by 10- to 200-fold compared with PAH alone (4, 28), as well as due to cardiac toxicity and developmental abnormalities at similarly low PAH levels (4, 40).

Nearly all organisms tested for photoinduced toxicity in recent studies exhibited LC 50 at the ranges of invisible and toxic oil (Fig. 2E). For example, the LC 20 of speckled sea trout larvae was PAH =12 ppb across 72 hours of exposure without UV, compared with ~0.15 ppb, when exposed to PAH and UV for a total test duration of only 24 hours (4). Note that photochemical reciprocity means that UV exposure concentrations are required for a more complete comparison, which is outside the scope of this study [see (31) for phototoxic dose metrics]. Considering this and other toxic outcomes at low concentrations (4), a much lower toxicity threshold of PAH = 0.5 ppb for surface waters was concluded in the federal DWH environmental impact assessment (4) and applied in the current study, showing that toxic concentrations extend beyond the satellite footprint (Fig. 2, C, E, and F).

Photoinduced PAH toxicity has the potential to present a hazard to a wide spectrum of taxa including fish (28–30), invertebrates (31, 33, 41), and plants (42), which play key roles in the ecosystem, forming the base of the food web and primary productivity and consisting the base for the adult organisms pool. Damaging these important components at large scales can have deleterious effects on the ecosystem (43), especially considering that photoinduced toxicity may similarly affect many other taxa, which were not tested. Moreover, beyond the direct lethal effects of photoinduced toxicity, sublethal physiological effects such as reduced growth and impaired reproduction and health have also been observed in the field and in the laboratory (4). It is therefore important to map these concentrations in the domain to better understand which regions were potentially affected and to what possible extent. Since near-surface organisms are mainly affected by photoinduced toxicity, the deleterious effect can be expected throughout the pelagic realm both in LC and in TXS (Figs. 2 and 3). This information can be useful for impact assessment purposes and for restoration efforts (4).

The importance of our findings is not only limited to environmental effects but also could have implications for human health. While PAH toxicity for various marine species can be directly obtained from dose-response toxicity experiments, this direct approach cannot be applied for humans. In terms of seafood consumption, the DWH seafood safety protocol (2) considered the LOC of only 13 PAH compounds and did not consider the possible toxicity of photomodified compounds, i.e., the formation of new chemical compounds produced as a result of UV and PAH interaction, or PAH degradation products. Many of these compounds have been shown to be mutagenic and carcinogenic (44–46), and their persistence across trophic levels is not well studied. In addition, the sample size of the DWH food sampling was simply too small to produce meaningful inference regarding the absence of contaminated seafood (section S2). Hence, the possible hazard associated with consumption of seafood containing oil and oil breakdown products, including photomodified compounds, ought to be carefully evaluated in the future.

In conclusion, our results change established perceptions about the consequences of the oil spill by showing that toxic and invisible oil extend beyond the satellite footprint at concentrations that present potentially lethal and sublethal hazards to a wide range of taxa under a range of circumstances found in the GoM. We did so by computing toxicity and visibility thresholds and applying these in an oil transport model. Our results are strongly supported by in situ and remote sensing observations. In future oil spills, toxic and invisible portions could be computed on the basis of the quantitative framework presented here. Similarly, our computed thresholds could be used as null-hypotheses benchmarks until more accurate data are obtained for a given scenario. We do not provide an exact oil concentration benchmark for fishery closures since that involves a trade-off analysis between ecosystem health risks, human health risks, and fishery revenue loss, which is beyond the scope of our current work. Instead, we quantify and highlight the concept of toxic-to-biota and invisible oil that can promote informed decision-making for future oil spills for managers, fishers, and seafood consumers. This is especially important given the global increase in deep-sea drilling efforts and petroleum-related activities.

Materials and Methods