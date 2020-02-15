Every wrongdoing the United States accuses of Iran, Russia, and China is exactly what Washington does on the world stage, according to an author and political commentator in Chicago.

“As US uses all the weapons in its arsenal to gain control over other nations, their resources, their populations. It’s certainly is a military power, an economic power. It uses its political power to bully, pressure, bribe whatever on other countries to bend to its will,” Stephen Lendman told Press TV in a phone interview on Saturday.

“Iran is a good example as anybody. The US has pressured Europe and other countries not to trade with Iran. Has Iran done anything? Has it broken international law? Has it attacked another nation? The answer is no to all these questions,” he said.

“Iran is the region’s leading proponent of peace. Its nuclear program has no military component. It has not attacked another country in centuries. Everything the US accuses Iran of, and Russia, China…is exactly what the US does on the world stage,” the analyst said.

“So it literally blames other nations for its own wrongdoings, lying about other nations whether it’s Iran, Russia, China, Venezuela, Syria, Cuba – it goes on and on and on,” he noted.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Saturday warned that China is pursuing aggressive economic and military policies at the expense of other nations and challenging the “international order” established by Washington.

Beijing “is heading even faster and further in the wrong direction, more internal repression, more predatory economic practices, more heavy-handedness, and, most concerning for me, a more aggressive military posture,” Esper said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

The Pentagon chief also said Washington was working with US and European technology companies to develop 5G wireless technology and counter China’s dominance in the industry.

Lendman said, “Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, and Mike Esper, Trump’s war secretary – it’s not a defense secretary, he’s a war secretary, all people in that capacity are war secretaries – they are in Munich conference and they attacked China with a litany of bald-faced big lies. Everything they said about China demeaning the country applies to the US. It does not apply to China. China isn’t at war with anybody. China fosters cooperative relations with other countries. It doesn’t bludgeons and bullies them.”

