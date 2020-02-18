Selected Articles: Trump’s War Budget

A future without independent media leaves us with an upside down reality where according to the corporate media “NATO deserves a Nobel Peace Prize”, and where “nuclear weapons and wars make us safer”

Explaining Syria: It’s Everyone’s Fault Except the U.S. and Israel

By Philip Giraldi, February 18, 2020

The first week in February was memorable for the failed impeachment of President Donald Trump, the “re-elect me” State of the Union address and the marketing of a new line of underwear by Kim Kardashian. Given all of the excitement, it was easy to miss a special State Department press briefing by Ambassador James Jeffrey held on February 5th regarding the current situation in Syria.

Sanders on Geopolitical Issues

By Stephen Lendman, February 18, 2020

As president, Sanders said he’d use force. Claiming he’d only go this far as a last resort echoed what his belligerent predecessors said.

His response shows Washington’s rage for global dominance would be in safe hands with him as president and commander-in-chief of the nation’s armed forces.

Saying if military force is necessary, he’ll seek congressional authorization and decide whether the benefits outweigh the costs and risks is code language for supporting endless wars of aggression against invented enemies.

Trump’s Budget: More Warfare, Slightly Less Welfare

By Rep. Ron Paul, February 18, 2020

Listening to the howls from Democrats and the applause from Republicans, one would think President Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is a radical assault on the welfare state. The truth is the budget contains some minor spending cuts, most of which are not even real cuts. Instead they are reductions in the “projected rate of growth.” This is equivalent of saying you are sticking to your diet because you ate five chocolate chip cookies when you wanted to eat ten.

The CIA and the Media

By Carl Bernstein, February 18, 2020

In 1953, Joseph Alsop, then one of America’s leading syndicated columnists, went to the Philippines to cover an election. He did not go because he was asked to do so by his syndicate. He did not go because he was asked to do so by the newspapers that printed his column. He went at the request of the CIA.

Bloomberg Defied a Flight Ban to Show Support for Israel, Defended the Country Shelling a School and Killing Sleeping Children

By Michael Arria, February 18, 2020

In July 2014, Israel launched a series airstrikes on Gaza, kicking off a 51-day war that left thousands dead. According to the United Nations, at least 2,104 Palestinian were killed, including 1,462 civilians. 495 were children and 253 were women. Over 17,000 homes were destroyed or severely damaged as a result of the attacks.

Afghan Troops Say Taliban Are Brothers and War Is “Not Really Our Fight.”

By Nicolas J. S. Davies, February 17, 2020

The world is waiting anxiously to see whether the U.S. and Afghan governments and the Taliban will agree to a one-week truce that could set the stage for a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire and the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign occupation forces from Afghanistan. Could the talks be for real this time, or will they turn out to be just another political smokescreen for President Trump’s addiction to mass murder and celebrity whack-a-mole?