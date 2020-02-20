On February 20, the Trudeau government will host another meeting of the anti-Venezuelan “Lima Group” at the Canadian Museum of Civilization, 100 Laurier St, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0M8. A protest will commence at its main entrance at 1 pm.

The organizations calling for the protest invite the public to join them there and at other locations and times across Canada. (Please see the list at end of this text.)

The Lima Group meeting in Gatineau comes on the heels of the Ottawa visit of Juan Guaidó, self-declared ‘interim president’ of Venezuela, where he was warmly received by PM Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The “Lima Group’ is a rump collection of right-wing and pro-fascist states in Latin America, including the Bolsonaro government in Brazil, the coup leaders in Bolivia and the ultra-right Iván Duque regime in Colombia, among others. The Lima Group has been coordinating the regime-change strategy against the duly-elected government of Venezuela, under the tutelage of their masters in Washington.

The political, economic, media and military war on Venezuela and its people has included: (1) the imposition of punitive sanctions – effectively a blockade – against Venezuela in an attempt to cripple the domestic economy, and causing untold suffering and deaths among the civilian population; (2) the campaign to isolate Venezuela internationally, seizing its foreign assets, embassies and consulates abroad; (3) organizing and funding Guaidó and the so-called ‘opposition’ inside the country, including their attempted (and failed) coup on April 30, 2019; and (4) making thinly-veiled threats of direct military aggression against the sovereign state of Venezuela. All of these actions are in clear violation of international law and the UN and OAS Charters.

Canada’s active interventionist role as an ally of the U.S. in this criminal campaign against the sovereignty of Venezuela is outrageous and unacceptable. The same ruling circles in Canada which are carrying out this imperialist agenda are also responsible for anti-democratic assaults at home, imposing colonial oppression against the Wet’suwet’en protests and on indigenous peoples’ rights elsewhere across Canada, attacking teachers in Ontario and trade union rights in general, and continuing its pro-corporate, austerity offensive against the living conditions and social programs of the people in general. With this record – at home and abroad – Canada does not deserve a seat on the UN Security Council which the Trudeau government is seeking.

For these reasons, we urge all peace and solidarity groups and committees, as well as labour, progressive and democratic organizations, to join the protests across the country on February 20 to condemn the Lima Group summit, and to demand that Canada withdraw its unilaterally and illegal sanctions against Venezuela, end its support for regime-change, and get out of the Lima Group NOW!

Lima Group – Out of Canada! Canada – Out of the Lima Group! End the Sanctions on Venezuela NOW! Restore full Diplomatic Relations! No to Canadian Complicity in Washington’s ‘regime-change’ campaign! Hands off Venezuela!

Organizations co-sponsoring this call-out: Canadian Cuban Friendship Association-Vancouver, Canadian Peace Congress, Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War (HCSW), Vancouver Frente para la Defensa de los Pueblos – Hugo Chavez, Venezuela Solidarity

Canadian actions so far

Hamilton, Ontario:

Organized by the Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War

Picket the constituency office of Trudeau’s Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, 1686 Main Street West, Hamilton

Thursday, Feb. 20, 12 to 1 pm. Dress warmly!

https://www.facebook.com/events/194702315107211/

Toronto, Ontario:

Picket the constituency office of Trudeau’s Deputy-Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, 344 Bloor Street West,

Thursday, Feb 20, 4 pm, organized by Venezuela Solidarity

https://www.facebook.com/events/622256935272137/

Ottawa, Ontario:

Demonstrate at the site of the press conference following the Lima Group meeting!

Canadian Museum of Civilization, 100 Laurier Street, Gatineau, front entrance

Thursday, Feb 20, 1 to 3 pm, organized by the Canadian Peace Congress and Alba Movements Canada

https://www.facebook.com/events/1076148646111100/

Waterloo, Ontario:

Demonstrate at the constituency office of Liberal MP Bardish Chagger

100 Regina Street South, Waterloo, ON, N2J 4 P9

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 12 to 1 pm

Organized by Canadian Voice of Women for Peace

https://www.facebook.com/events/121194792662460/

Montreal, Quebec:

ORGANIZED BY Mouvement Québécois pour la Paix/ Quebec Movement for Peace

Demonstrate at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, at which Global Affairs Minister FP Champagne will speak on Venezuela, 900 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest, Montréal, QC H5A 1E4

11:30 am to 1 pm, FRIDAY, FEB 21, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/events/540738259866690/

*

