We bring to the attention of our readers the following video on the late Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski’s foreign policy perspective.

Brzezinski was national security advisor under the Carter administration. He worked in close collaboration with the CIA. He was an effective instrument serving the hegemonic interests of the US Empire.

In the 1970s, Brzezinski developed a personal relationship with David Rockefeller. He played a key role in the foundation of The Trilateral Commission which regrouped “prominent political, business leaders and academics primarily from the US, Western Europe and Japan.” As director of the Trilateral Commission, in consultation with David Rockefeller, he was also involved in promoting Jimmy Carter’s candidacy in the 1976 presidential elections.

Carter became a member of the Trilateral Commission in 1974, on the advice of Brzezinski. The following year in late 1975 he became Carter’s foreign policy advisor.

In many regards, Brzezinski was the architect of the Soviet-Afghan war (1979-1989) which consisted in recruiting Islamic “jihadists” and “freedom fighters” (later named Al Qaeda) to wage America’s proxy war against the Soviet Union (1979-89).

That war initiated under the Carter administration in 1979, played a key role in triggering the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989-91.

Brzezinski was an astute foreign policy analyst focusing on covert intelligence operations combined with carefully designed diplomacy.

What is important in reviewing this video is to compare Brzezinski’s foreign policy perspective to that of the reckless Trump administration.

Astute foreign policy analysis and diplomacy has collapsed. Both under Obama and Trump, what prevails is the total collapse of (astute and carefully formulated) “friendly diplomacy” in relation to Russia and China, not to mention the spontaneous, improvised, flawed and destructive actions led by Washington in the course of the last decade.

While Brzezinski talks about “shared responsibility”, “shared awareness” (with Russia and China), he was nonetheless firmly committed to the US imperial agenda. His focus was to strategically secure US economic domination preferably without military confrontation and all out war.

In this video interview, former national security adviser Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski focusses on US relations with Russia and China,

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, June 23, 2020