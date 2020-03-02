By Moon Of Alabama

March 02, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – March 01, 2020 –The Russian airforce and air defense went quiet after the bombing of the Turkish infantry battalion. Putin presumably wants a deal over Idleb but neither Damascus nor Ankara are willing to agree to whatever he proposed. Unfortunately there has been no official comment on the situation from Moscow or Damascus. All ‘experts’ are currently just guessing.

Turkey used the Russian air defense pause to send armed drones behind the Syrian lines. These caused damage though less than Turkey claimed.

Some Hizbullah and Iranian troops were hit and Turkey has received warnings from Iran and Lebanon that this will have consequences for the Turkish soldiers in Idleb.

Today Syria’s air defense was again activated and shot down 6 Turkish drones. The Jihadis thought it was a Syrian plane and celebrated.

Turkey responded by shooting down a Syrian jet over Idleb. The missile was fired from Turkey.

Another drone was shot down near the Russian air base in Latakia.

The Syrian army is advancing in Saraqib.

Syria’s Foreign Minister met his Libyan colleague from the Libyan National Accord under General Haftar. They criticized the “Turkish aggression” against both countries and signed some agreements.

Yesterday Sputnik published a piece on Hatay:

The ‘Stolen Province’: Why Turkey Was Given A Corner Of Syria By France 80 Years Ago

Today Turkey arrested the Sputnik bureau chief in Istanbul.

Syria – Another Short Note On The Recent Developments

March 02, 2020 – After the confusion caused by the sudden stand down of Russian forces in Syria and the following Turkish drone attacks everything seems to be back to normal.

Russian planes are again bombing Jihadis and Turkey has been told by Russia that none of its planes or drones will be safe within Syria’s sky.

The Pentagon announced that it will not provide air support to Turkey. It will also not send any Patriot air defense to Syria but President Trump promised to ask other NATO countries to do so. They are likely to deny the request. It seems that Pentagon has won the fight with the State Department which supported the Turkish push for protection.

The Turkish president Erdogan said that Turkey has no “particular problem” with Russian and Iran aligned forces in Idleb. This comes after Iran and Hizbullah had warned that Turkish troops in their now surrounded ‘observation posts’ would be easy targets. The Turkish units which have invaded Idleb were quiet today.

Source: Peto Lucem – bigger

The Syrian army has again regained the areas that were lost during the last week. The city of Saraqib is again liberated. Russia let it known that its military police will take care of security in the city. This means that it is off limits for another Turkish Jihadi attack. The M5 highway can now be reopened and will be secure.

There is another large supply operation from Russia underway. During the last three days two Russian landing ships, which usually carry heavy weapons like tanks, passed through the Bosporus on their way to Syria. Eight Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifters landed at Hmeymim, Latakia during the past three days. These likely carry additional air defense systems or additional fighter planes.

The resupply should silent any talk that Russia has given up on Syria.

Erdogan wants Idleb but neither Syria nor Iran nor Russia will let him have it. President Putin will meet Erdogan during the next days and will make sure that the point is understood.

