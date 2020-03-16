If we have learned anything since 1963, it is to question everything that Big Government, Big Media and Big Money tell us as there is always more than the ‘official’ story. With too many unknowns still to be answered, there is no doubt that a bio-critter of uncertain nefariousorigins, perhaps electro magnetic 5G oriented, is loose within Earth’s atmosphere.

As we are all collectively, as One Universe, experiencing the potential of a coronavirus infection, we have been assured that the outbreak originated in a fish market in Wuhan, China’s eighth largest city with a population of 11 million. That is the largely unchallenged conclusion since China is well known for its extensive network of high tech labs and since the SARS virus began in China last year.

At first glance, it seems a passing curiosity that the next two most extensively affected countries with corona infections, each disparate from China and each other, have extensive trade relations with China. In defiance of science, why would Italy be the most infected country outside of China?

Italy was the only G7 country to sign on to the Belt and Road initiative with Sister-City Agreements throughout Italy. Some of those sister cities have been the hardest hit by corona. Iran has also suffered with increased infections as government officials have been especially affected, as if they were specifically targeted. Iran has had a comprehensive strategic partnership with China since 2016 and in defiance of US sanctions, Iran has continued to import embargoed products from China while selling its oil to China.

The question arises why, out of 175 countries in the world, that those two countries, in particular, have specifically experienced the strongest coronavirus presence than any other. It can be expected that the ‘coincidence’ has not escaped the notice of the Chinese, Iranian or Italian governments.

With the complexity and uncertainty of the coronavirus. it would not be the first crisis where TPTB have misled a trusting public. It would, however, be wise to treat the virus with respect as a potent pathogen of consequence. In case you had not noticed prior to the corona, there has been a titanic struggle for global dominance underway with the US, Israel, Russia and China as its sovereign representatives. The most current manifestation of that struggle, through happenstance or not, being the coronavirus outbreak.

While there are references to the virus spreading considerably through increased exposure, getting worse before it gets better, it is another curiosity that there is no optimism as the US flu season (December – February), peaks and winds down in March. So why the panic? If the coronavirus is a ‘normal’ virus, it should already be peaking just as it is in China and South Korea. If it is not a ‘normal’ virus, if it is mutated to reappear in the future or if it is man made or a bio-weapon, then we have a different problem. All of which begs the question which Federal agency is currently testing the virus to determine its origin, when will we know the results of that test and when will the virus peak?

China’s National Health Commissioner reports that the coronavirus has ‘peaked’ in Wuhan with only single digit new cases and no new cases in the Hubei province. The World Health Organization (WHO) agrees with that assessment. While South Korea closed its borders in early February, it also believes that the Covid-19 has peaked. Russia closed its borders in January and has reported 28 cases with no fatalities.

Big Media is portraying the Covid-19 as if it is here to stay in perpetuity rather than a flu that will run its natural course. Before the virus peaks, TPTB must move quickly if it is intent on institutionalizing those initiatives to tighten control and censorship; to destabilize what remains as a ‘normal’ environment withmandatory medical martial law and mandatory vaccinations. In other words, not unlike 911, any crisis can be used to create a new collectivization of society with a centralized global control as the new reality,

The Governor of California has suggested a ban on public gatherings of 250 people with the CDC Director suggests a 50 person ban. The real possibility is that, once adopted, the ban will never be lifted. The NY Fed Bank moved quickly to approve a $1.5 Trillion in ‘short-term loan’ to the banks for ‘unusual’ disruption of services during the corona virus smells more like a backdoor bailout for Wall Street during the recent downtown

WHO and CDC and Mandatory Vaccines

An out-of-control pandemic encourages the public to rely on the CDC or WHO (World Health Organization) as definitive ‘medical experts’’ on public health concerns. While both are thoroughly unscrupulous in their compromises to Big Pharma’s dominance, the CDC has no reliable test kits for coronavirus and is conducting no tests to determine the source of the virus. True medical agencies would be encouraging the public to strengthen their immune system and natural antibodies with doses of Vitamin C to ward off a head cold or respiratory infection.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a recent video revealed massive corruption at the CDC and WHO with both in the vaccine business rather than as regulatory agencies conducting oversight on Big Pharma and protecting the public health. Kennedy reported that with an $11 billion annual budget and a revolving door with industry, the CDC owns its own vaccine patents and collects millions in profits each year. Identifying the WHO as a ‘sock puppet’ for Big Pharma and Big Money, Kennedy said the WHO is controlled top to bottom by the pharmaceutical industry which provides half of the WHO’s budget.

Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD, molecular biologist and former researcher with the National Cancer Institute, blew the whistle on contaminated virus being used in human vaccines. When she refused to renounce her study, she was fired and arrested in 2011. Here are her comments on the efficacy of the coronavirus as “part of the plague of corruption.”

Regarded as the UN’s public health leader, the WHO director generalDr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “We have made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic” without providing convincing infection or death rate statistics, More recently, Ghebreyesus refused to consider when the virus might peak with “this outbreak could still go in any direction” – whatever that means.

Man Made or Mother Natural

While the origin of coronavirus is yet to be definitively nailed down, whether it might be a military bio-weapon, whether the virus leaked out of a lab through human error or whether, it was deliberately released into the public realm. Two experienced scientists (including a former NSA counterterror analyst) are suggesting that the Covid-19 appears to be man made while their research paper, which has been withdrawn from internet circulation, concluded that

“In summary, somebody was entangled with the evolution of 2019-nCoV coronavirus. In addition to origins of natural recombination and intermediate host, the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

in addition, the Biondt.org published a paper with the findings that the coronavirus was engineered with ‘key structural proteins” identifying “four inserts of amino acid sequences homologous to amino acid sequences in HIV 1.” This paper was also withdrawn with the publisher warning that its conclusions should not be regarded as ‘conclusive.’

The Gates Foundation, the WHO and the European Commission are benefactors of the Pirbright Institute which owns the bio-safety lab-level 4 lab (BSL-4) in China which owns the coronavirus patent. The US patent application was filed in 2015 and granted in 2018. It is worth noting that the Fort Detrick bio weapons lab in Maryland with a history of violations, was shut down in August, 2019 due to ‘safety concerns related to a ”loss of pathogens.”

The BSL Lab standard is of the highest bio-hazard level and is qualified to handle the “world’s most dangerous pathogens.’ It is the first of its kind in China and is located twenty miles from where the coronavirus is said to have originated. However, it has also been determined that the US is the only country known to have all five strains of coronavirus from which all others are descended thereby suggesting more of a US role in the pandemic.

Infection Death Rate Numbers

The numbers have yet to reach a pandemic level with a 3% death rate. The CDC says that there were 34,000 flu/influenza related deaths during the 2018-2019 flu season and yet there was no pandemic declared. Currently, the CDC estimates that 14,000 Americans deaths from the current flu/influenza season with no certainty how many of those were misdiagnosed before the existence of the coronavirus became known.

With an estimated 250,000 Americans hospitalized with the flu/influenza since December, how many of those were misdiagnosed? How many sick people believe they have the coronavirus when they are only diagnosed with the flu? With no testing in the US, how accurate are any of the statistics, globally or domestically, confirming the number of infections or deaths attributed to corona or the flu/influenza?

Event 201

In what might be considered another coincidence, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation partnered with the John Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum to conduct a five-hour simulated exercise specific to a coronavirus pandemic. The simulation was held in NYC on October 18thand was referred to as Event 201. The event, which included American business, public health, government leaders and military officials, occurred six weeks before the outbreak occurred in Wuhan although there are now unconfirmed reports of earlier exposures elsewhere.

In another coincidence, the 2019 Military World Games began in Wuhan on October 19th with 300 American military athletes in attendance. It has been reported that five unnamed athletes were hospitalized during the game with an unidentified infection.

As if on a dry run, Event 201 addressed how the world should respond to an coronavirus outbreak – with a special focus on how to control ‘conspiracy’ news with a Pandemic Emergency Board formed to manage the pandemic. The Chinese government was not invited to participate in the simulation.

Possible Covid-19 – 5G Connection

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, MD and Ph D, founder of Sophia Health Institute has specialized in auto immune disorders and the sequence of toxicity especially as it relates to electromagnetic fields. He recently described how the mortality rate for SARS was 10% and that the current coronavirus death rate was .5 – 2%; with the highest mortality rate in the country located at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Washington.

Klinghardt explained that ten patients were diagnosed with the virus with six dying for a mortality rate of 60%, speculating about a possible 5G interaction activating the electromagnetic field. Kirkland is one of five cities in the country “firmly wired” for 5G as EvergreenHealth is the only hospital in country wired and broadcasting for 5G.

*

Renee Parsons has been a member of the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and President of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, an environmental lobbyist with Friends of the Earth and staff member in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. Renee is also a student of the Quantum Field. She is a frequent contributor to Global Research.