Court Finally Releases Chelsea Manning After Suicide Attempt

By Jonathan Turley, March 16, 2020

In a 2019 letter to the judge, Manning objected to the grand jury probe as “an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a public good.” Given her long prior sentence and the presidential commutation, Manning refused to testify under a guarantee to immunity because she viewed the effort as an attack on press freedom.

COVID-19: Is the United States Committing Economic Suicide?

By Michael Zitterman, March 16, 2020

Houston, we have a problem. That problem is Covid-19 (named for Coronavirus disease 2019), first identified in Wuhan City, China.

Our government is taking actions which appear to be excessive and misguided, based on the concept of “cost versus benefits”.

These actions, at the minimum, are shutting down portions of our economy. The ambiguities of the unintended consequences are extremely problematic in that the costs of these actions are massive and may become severe enough to cause a recession or even a depression.

Dependency, Distress and No Durable Agronomic Benefits: The Story of Bt Cotton in India

By Colin Todhunter, March 16, 2020

Supporters of Bt cotton have wasted little time in claiming that GM technology has increased cotton yields, reduced pesticide use and has been of enormous benefit to farmers due to increased crop profitability. If we consider Prof Glenn Stone’s 2012 paper ‘Constructing Facts: Bt Cotton Narratives in India’, however, it becomes clear that such claims are too often weaved from flawed data and studies and merely serve to bolster vested interests.

The Release of Chelsea Manning

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, March 16, 2020

Chelsea Manning’s release last Thursday by order of Virginia District Court judge Anthony Trenga had an air of oddness to it. “The court finds Ms. Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose.”

Her detention had never served any coercive purpose as such – she remained unwilling to testify before an institution she questions as dangerous, secretive and oppressive. She steadfastly refused to answer any questions relating to WikiLeaks and Julian Assange. What her detention has done is disturb her health and constitute an act of State harassment that ranks high in the annals of abuses of power.

China Sends Medical Experts to Support Italy and Spain’s Fight Against Coronavirus

By Steve Sweeney, March 16, 2020

China has sent a team of medical experts and aid to support Italy and Spain in their fight against coronavirus after Rome blasted the European Union for ignoring its pleas for help.

A charter flight with a nine-member Chinese medical-aid team and tons of supplies arrived in Rome last night.

The Battle of Idlib Is Far From Over

By Elijah J. Magnier, March 16, 2020

The opening of the Saraqeb-Latakia road, known as the M4, is scheduled for this Sunday the 15th of March as established during the memorandum protocol signed in Moscow between the two presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the battle of Saraqeb.

The Turkish-Russian patrols are supposed to secure the M4 following a three-day meeting in Ankara between Russian and Turkish military to coordinate the joint patrols and to prevent any attacks from Jihadists. Many jihadists groups reject the Russian-Turkish deal and will likely shell the road or try to kidnap drivers. Everything depends on how decisive the Turkish army and its allies in the Idlib area will be in adhering to the ceasefire, and how convincing Russia’s response will be if the ceasefire is violated.

Big Pharma’s Role: Destruction of Basic Health Care Worldwide, U.S. Sanctions Lead to Global Rise in Coronavirus

By Sara Flounders, March 16, 2020

The responsibility of U.S. corporate power, especially the medical-industrial complex, in the calculated destruction of basic health care capacity in the U.S. and worldwide must be challenged. On a global scale, the connection of the largest U.S. pharmaceutical corporations to U.S. sanctions policies — whether signed by executive order, voted for in the U.S. Congress or pushed by U.S. ambassadors through the United Nations Security Council — demands careful scrutiny by investigative journalists, human rights organizations and working-class organizations.

*

