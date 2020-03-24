While we are in the middle of a serious health crisis with Covid-19, the way is being paved for another one.

While we are home from work and school, out of work, self-isolating, cocooning, worrying about our health and the health of our family, our livelihoods and futures, telecom engineers are busy on the streets upgrading and installing thousands of 4G, 5G and wireless antennae outside our homes, schools, hospitals etc. Once turned on, these transmitters will exponentially increase our exposure to microwave radiation that has been proven harmful to health.

This will make people sick.

The Irish Government Are Allowing this to Happen

Our government have ignored decades of warnings from scientists, doctors and experts, from thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies showing harmful to humans, animals, wildlife and our environment from wireless microwave radiation.

Our government have ignored the plight of people suffering with microwave sickness/EHS for decades, refusing to acknowledge their basic human rights.

They have ignored the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s 2011 classification of Wireless Radiation as a Group 2B Carcinogen.

They are ignoring recent studies from USA and Italy showing clear evidence of cancer from 2G and 3G radiation and that courts in Italy have ruled that mobile phones cause brain tumours.

They are ignoring the fact that children absorb more radiation and are most at risk of long-term health problems from exposure to wireless radiation, and that older and sick people are also more vulnerable to health effects.

They are ignoring recent calls from scientists and doctors to halt the roll-out of 5G who have warned that there will be a serious health crisis.

They are ignoring pleas and protests from concerned groups, parents, medical and technology professionals and individuals from all over Ireland to halt the roll-out of more 4G and 5G networks, smart meters and wifi in schools.

The Government are not protecting our health.

While we are at home, streaming conference calls and movies using wifi, whatsapping, instagramming, using smart speakers, and making calls from smart devices and smart phones to keep in contact with our friends and family, we are exposing ourselves and our children to extremely high levels of harmful microwave radiation.

This will make people sick.

In the last week, mobile networks have become congested and slow and the telecom companies are solving this issue by boosting their network capacities – this means that the power has been turned up at base stations and the radiation emitted from masts, antennae and transmitters is considerably stronger in our environment.

This will make people sick.

People suffering with microwave sickness/EHS are already feeling the effects of this.

Much of the mobile service congestion can be reduced by using a landline instead of a mobile.

Slow internet speeds can be helped by hardwiring computers and smart devices. Using wifi can actually slow down data transmission.

*

