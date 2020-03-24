4 hours ago March 24, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Video: How Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg Sees the Current Corona Pandemic

By Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and OVALmedia
Global Research, March 24, 2020
OVALmedia 13 March 2020

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg is the first specialist we met to understand the current crisis about the coronavirus. Please support us so that we can investigate further in making a 90min cinema documentary.

We will meet multiple personalities with different points of view and we will do extensive fact-based research. During our path to the truth, we think it’s important to open the discussion an analyze all sides. We intend to gather a maximum of information and then help to understand what is happening, and why it is happening.

GR Editor’s Note 

In 2009-2010, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg was chairman of The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Committee (PACE), which investigated the WHO’s motives in declaring the H1N1 2009 a Worldwide pandemic. 

Wolfgang Wodarg, declared that the “false” H1N1 swine flu pandemic  was “one of the greatest medicine scandals of the century.” (Forbes, February 10, 2010Scroll down below video for January 2010 statement by the European Parliament. 

***

 

Watch the video below for Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg’s opinion on the coronavirus.

*

The original source of this article is OVALmedia
Copyright © Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and OVALmediaOVALmedia, 2020

 

