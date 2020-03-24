Video: How Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg Sees the Current Corona Pandemic

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg is the first specialist we met to understand the current crisis about the coronavirus. Please support us so that we can investigate further in making a 90min cinema documentary.

We will meet multiple personalities with different points of view and we will do extensive fact-based research. During our path to the truth, we think it’s important to open the discussion an analyze all sides. We intend to gather a maximum of information and then help to understand what is happening, and why it is happening.

In 2009-2010, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg was chairman of The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Committee (PACE), which investigated the WHO’s motives in declaring the H1N1 2009 a Worldwide pandemic.

Wolfgang Wodarg, declared that the “false” H1N1 swine flu pandemic was “one of the greatest medicine scandals of the century.” (Forbes, February 10, 2010) Scroll down below video for January 2010 statement by the European Parliament.

Watch the video below for Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg’s opinion on the coronavirus.

