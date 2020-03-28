8 hours ago March 28, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Run for the hills! Pentagon sends teams into MOUNTAIN BUNKERS as pandemic preparations go into full swing

An airman stands guard at an entrance to the Cheyenne Mountain complex in Colorado © YouTube / AirmanMagazineOnline

The US’ Northern Command has sent teams of essential staff deep underground to wait out the Covid-19 pandemic. On the surface, more than a million grunts won’t be quite as cocooned.