Dr. Fauci and two co-authors published a letter on March 26, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the article, linked below, he states that COVID-19 may turn out to be comparable to a seasonal flu or similar to two relatively minor flu pandemics in 1957 and 1968. It is estimated that seasonal flu kills about 500,000 people globally every year and the two flu pandemics he cited each are thought to have killed about a million people globally.

It is not over yet, but this is much less than what our hysterical media and politicians have led us to believe. In the beginning of this historic, media-fueled panic, it sounded like millions would die in the US alone and tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, globally.

Ana Laura Palomino García on Patriot Fire Net

Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted

“On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al. report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.“

Global Research Editor’s note

Ironically, the media panic referred to Ana Laura Palomino García is being fuelled by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

His peer-reviewed analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine is in sharp contrast with some of his frenzied statements on network TV, often out of context by the interviewer, not to mention press reports and headlines.

Antony Fausi is described as America’s trustworthy voice on coronavirus. “often correcting President Donald Trump” who compares COVID-19 to the seasonal flu. But on that score Trump is right. If you examine more carefully Fausi’s NEJM (together with Robert Redtfield and H. Clifford Lane), that is exactly what do.

Over the weekend, Fauci told CNN that the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the US should mitigation be unsuccessful. “Serving a president who initially dismissed coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu, Fauci has been even-handed in public.”

He is by far a CNN favorite, providing authoritative statements on the virus:

Fauci tends to contradict himself. He certainly does not inform Americans in a cautious way. He make statement which have no empirical validity.

The Guardian screenshot, March 29

Featured image: Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease and Dr. Anne Schuchat of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speak with reporters during a press briefing about the Zika virus at the White House in Washington February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque