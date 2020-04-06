He made the remark during a press conference on Monday that was held online due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

To a question about the remarks by some American officials, including Donald Trump, about contacting Iran for suspension of sanctions, Mousavi said “there are too many inconsistencies in the remarks of American officials. But what matters is that all admit to the cruel and illegal nature of the sanctions. We have brought the issue to everyone’s attention, including the Americans. If the US refuses to lend a hand, it could at least refrain from causing further obstacles.”

“We are calling on all independent and civilized countries around the world to disregard the US unilateral and illegal sanctions,” he added. “We have made repeated requests [for the removal of sanctions] through official and public channels; we have sent letters to presidents and foreign ministers of other countries, as well the Secretary General of the United Nations, but all of the requests have been rejected because of the US’ bullying temperament. We don’t have any faith in the US’ goodwill, but would appreciate it if they at least refrained from causing any more harm,” Mousavi said.

The spokesman stressed that Iran is under the most severe sanctions, and “contrary to the US’ claims, the routes for medicine delivery to Iran are blocked.”

“Because we have been under sanctions for years, we have learned how to overcome the threat through reliance on our domestic resources. But foreign aid would certainly facilitate our efforts to tackle issues,” he added.

Tehran says the US unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed under the guise of the maximum pressure campaign undermine Iran’s ability to effectively fight the coronavirus in the long run without international support.

Last Tuesday, more than 30 members of the US Congress — including Senators Bernie Sanders and Edward J. Markey as well as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, urging the suspension of US sanction on Iran as a humanitarian gesture to 80 million Iranian people at this crucial time.

Among the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19, Iran said 58,226 people contracted the disease, and 3,603 died as of Sunday.

Featured image is from Mehr News Agency