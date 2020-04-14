There never was any doubt. In 2016, Sanders capitulated to unfit to serve Hillary.

History repeated on Monday as expected. Biden’s agenda since the 1970s matches Hillary’s with a gender difference.

It’s much the same as Trump’s with a party label difference.

Both expected standard bearers for each right wing of the one-party state are dismissive toward public health and welfare, the rule of law, government of, by, and for everyone equitably, and world peace.

Both are unfit to serve in any public office at any level, clearly not the highest in the land.

When Americans most need responsible leadership at a time of national duress that risks long-lasting economic hardships on the nation’s working class and erosion of remaining personal freedoms, their choice for president in November is none at all.

Both presumptive party nominees are on the same disturbing page on vital issues mattering most to most people.

Sanders pretends otherwise, betraying his supporters, fooling no one following accurate independent sources of news, information and analysis — largely online, reliable sources everyone should follow exclusively.

As president and commander-in-chief, Biden, like Trump, will serve America’s privileged class exclusively — what he’s done throughout his political career, his disturbing voting record showing what he stands for.

He’ll wage endless wars of aggression and by other means on invented enemies like his predecessor(s).

In 2016, Sanders actively campaigned for Hillary, the same likely ahead for Biden, ignoring his public record as US senator and vice president.

In 2016, Sanders touted Hillary as a presidential candidate who’s “ready to transform America” — ignoring her dirty business as usual agenda as co-president with husband Bill, US senator, and secretary of state.

Saying it’s “imperative (to) elect Hillary Clinton as our next president” destroyed Sanders’ phony populism and revolutionary change rhetoric.

Backing her and now Biden revealed his unstated support for monied interests and the nation’s military, industrial, security, media complex that’s at war on humanity at home and abroad.

Live-streamed Monday from their respective Vermont and Delaware home states, Sanders formally capitulated to Biden on national television in a carefully choreographed event, saying:

“We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” adding: “I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every (Dem), I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse…” “I have been very pleased that your staff and my staff have been working together over the last several weeks to come up with a number of task forces.” I “look forward to working with you and bringing some great people into those task forces.”

Sanders pretended that “a more just and fair society” will emerge when “this crisis ends.” Polar opposite looms as planned.

Sanders: “I know you are the kind of guy who is going to be inclusive…It’s called democracy (sic). You believe in democracy (sic). So do I…Joe, I very much look forward to working with you.”

Sanders, Biden, and vast majority of America’s political class knows that democracy in the natio has been pure fantasy from inception.

No rule of the people ever existed. American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, and moral superiority don’t exist, never did.

Hypocrisy, not democracy, defines how Americans are governed – the nation an increasingly totalitarian plutocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy.

Elections when held are farcical. Dirty business as usual always wins.

Republicans and undemocratic Dems are two sides of the same coin on issues mattering most — notably corporate and high-net-worth favoritism, endless imperial warmaking, and harsh crackdowns on resisters for positive change.

Powerful monied interests never had things better. On the other side of the economic storm, they’ll likely emerge stronger than ever, ordinary Americans worse off than before it emerged.

Protracted main street Depression conditions have affected most Americans for years— deepened under high unemployment and lockdowns.

Fundamental freedoms and social justice are at risk of disappearing altogether on the phony pretext of protecting national security.

The world’s richest nation is uncaring about its most disadvantaged people. It’s dismissive toward ordinary people everywhere.

America’s rage to dominate threatens escalated wars and full-blown homeland tyranny at a time when the nation’s only threats are invented.

Whether Trump, Biden, or a dark horse is chosen president by the US ruling class in November, governance of, by, and for the nation’s privileged class exclusively will continue like always.

A hardened censorship new normal may equate truth-telling journalism the way it should be with incitement, hate speech, and terrorism.

Dark forces in America want views opposed to the official narrative suppressed.

They want digital democracy undermined, thought control instituted as the law of the land, social and conventional media giants serving as gatekeepers, sanitizing news, information and opinions, suppressing what’s most important for everyone to know – the hallmark of totalitarian rule.

America already is unfit and unsafe to live in. The worst may lie ahead, COVID-19 restrictions serving as gateway for likely draconian times to come.

Public health concerns will pass. Its likely disturbing aftermath will become reality — the triumph of disaster capitalism, social injustice, and totalitarian control over a free and open society.

Trump, Biden, or another frontman for powerful interests will enforce all of the above — state and media propaganda convincing people it’s for our own good.

That’s the most likely draconian aftermath to what’s unfolding now in real time.

What’s unacceptable is heading toward becoming the new normal, a brainwashed public convinced to go along — mass resistance the only option against a worst-case outcome.

*

