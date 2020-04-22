In the aftermath of two national catastrophes (Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and 911 in 2001), past history has shown that the US Congress seized the opportunity to penalize Americans and deprive them of their constitutionally guaranteed civil and individual rights – even though it was the intel agencies which failed to do their job to protect the country.

Under the guise of protecting the public’s health and safety, there is every reason to believe that the Congress will again betray the American public in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis which provides just the right foil to further deprive Americans of additional Constitutional privileges.

Even though Congress is out of town until May 4th, it would be ridiculously naive to assume that a version of a Bio Weapons Safety Act (BWSA) is not already in the legislative pipeline and, in fact, during this recess, that the votes may already be lined up.

The Numbers

Despite a frightened public willing to remain in home detention, the CDC’s own numbers do not provide the justification for another law in the lineage of a totalitarian state while the mortality numbers are not indicative of a pandemic or even an epidemic.

The CDC numbers should be suspect especially given the agency’s close association with Big Pharma when, in 1983, a negligent Congress allowed the agency to accept Foundation and outside sources of funds. In other words, Big Pharma and its friends are regular contributors to the CDC who will always recoup their investment in some way.

Keeping in mind that the CDC’s annual average number of flu deaths is 35,000, the CDC reported 38,979 corona-related deaths on April 19th which included 4,593 ‘probable’ corona deaths; meaning there were 34,386 so-called ‘confirmed’ corona deaths at that time. [The confirm category does not confirm the virus] On the same day, the NYT was reporting 34,726 corona related deaths. Considering that these mortality numbers are out of a reported of 750,000 corona infections which originate from a 330 million population, are these numbers sufficient to justify a near total shutdown of the economy or to justify the level of hysteria warranting a home detention et al response. Another question that pops up is that with CV described as “highly contagious,” why have no more than 750,000 Americans been infected and given its ‘highly contagious’ reputation, wouldn’t a bio-engineer weapon have created significantly more infections and mortality?

In addition, it is interesting to note that, according to CDC numbers, there were 80,000 flu related deaths during the 2017-2018 flu season and 56,000 flu related deaths during the 2012-2013 season – neither of which were sufficient to declare a pandemic or even an epidemic.

An additional rationale for a BWSA is that a lethal bio-engineered biological weapon has created great economic and devastating health consequences throughout the country and in order to preclude a second round, the American public needs to be better prepared and take the necessary cautions immediately. However, with social distancing and school closures, the opportunity to create herd immunity has been lost; thereby encouraging a second round to occur. In addition, just as certain States announce their plan to reopen, a ‘hot spot’’ suddenly emerged which may be indicative of the ability of those who mastered control of the electro magnetic frequency in the 1980’s

Congress: Enemy of the People

Even before the 1995 Oklahoma bombing, Sen. Joe Biden drafted the Omnibus CounterTerrorist Act which laid the foundation for the Patriot Act. Biden’s bill opened the door to infringing American rights and liberty beyond the National Security Agency (NSA) while creating a new federal crime of ‘terrorism’ which could be invoked by citing political beliefs.

In October, 2001, a few weeks after 911 and as a national anthrax attack was aimed at recalcitrant Senators daring to question its justification, the Patriot Act was adopted. As if it had been in the wings waiting for just the right occasion, the Act took another giant step towards establishing a police state to spy on US citizens. Out of 535 Members of Congress, only two (Rep. Ron Paul and Sen. Russ Feingold) had the political courage and the intellectual honesty to vote NO.

Once a feckless Congress returns and the BWSA sees the light of day, a mad scramble to ram their latest Constitutional travesty through in lickity split time could be expected before a distracted public catches on to what is happening. The Patriot Act took little more than 48 hours and was a slam dunk with none of the usual legislative process like hearings and roll call votes as the American public were caught totally unaware.

It should also be expected that Big Media, Big Science and Big Pharma will unite to overwhelm the American public with exaggerated claims and lies about the CV coronavirus rate of infection and mortality along with hypothesizing a dire future filled with unavoidable biological weapons as justification,

It may be that the Bill Gates Mandatory Vaccination program and its required digital biometric identification component including a personal contact list may be subject for another time. Presumably, the BWSA would address limitations to daily life such as travel within or State to State transit, limits on public congregations, increased social distancing, a ban on back yard gardening, night time curfew, mandatory masks as well as limits on buying (and amount) of non-essential items with onerous civil and criminal penalties for any violation/ like what Michigan’s inflammatory Gov. Gretchen Witmer has imposed.

Here is one prediction on how Congress will respond to the BWSA based on previous history.

The bumptious Progressive Caucus with a righteous belief in its own existence, has little experience in acting like true blue progressives while they whimper and wring their hands. they will fold faster than a tent – just as they did for the Patriot Act, its December 2019 renewal and Obamacare.

Then there is the alleged Freedom Caucus which loudly brags about liberty but has shown little inclination to protect the liberty and freedom of American citizens. They also allowed renewal of the Patriot Act to quietly slip through Congress without a murmur.

And let’s not forget the double-dealing Black Congressional Caucus which has a reputation for hosting great parties yet has rarely ever acted in the best interests of their own black constituents. Dr. Fauci has already met with them and they can be expected to line up in support of BWSA en masse.

On the Senate side which voted 96 – 1 (Sen. Rand Paul) in favor of the recent rapacious $2.2 Trillion Omnibus Relief Bill, fancy themselves as privileged models of erudition given the Senate’s history. The truth is that they have shown the same level of contempt for the civil liberties of Americans as have bumpkins on the House side.

While millions of Americans were hustling to fill their freezer and pantry in anticipation for what the government said was a lethal, out of control virus heading their way, the odious Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsay Graham slipped a fast one by on March 11th. The Judiciary Committee held a hearing on another authoritarian piece of legislation dubbed the Earn It.

Under the guise of preventing child predation, Earn It would allow the government to monitor and scan all on line messages with law enforcement access to all digital communications. Big Tech would be legally liable for everything their users post; thus increasing censorship as Earn It would end encryption services. Here is another example of offensive legislation from a civil liberty point of view introduced while Americans are distracted. When Congress reconvenes, it will be ready to roll forward toward enactment.

*

If any of us believe that the current coronavirus situation is an anomaly of nature or still rely on Big Media for the latest news, or that medical martial law is anything but martial law no matter how you spin it, then it is time to acknowledge that the limits of living in a simulated, dense, three dimensional reality as described in The Matrix has arrived.

To have a glimmer of understanding of where the clash of civilizations is today as the Quantum World monitors humanity’s reaction, Edward Bernas described the New World Order agenda in his book Propaganda published in 1984:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society.” with Bernas revealing his own distorted, demented thinking as he labels his totalitarian state a democracy so that he might continue to exist in a simulated world. Further revealing the truth of his thinking, Bernas stated “Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. “

Bernas words of an invisible government are as true today as they were in 1984.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Renee Parsons has been a member of the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and President of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, an environmental lobbyist with Friends of the Earth and staff member in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. Renee is also a student of the Quantum Field. She is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Pixabay