The Iranian and US geopolitical agendas are world’s apart.

Iran hasn’t attacked another country in centuries, threatens none now. Claims otherwise turn truth on its head.

The US, in contrast, is at war on humanity at home and abroad — by hot and other means.

Iran respects international law, the sovereign rights of other nations, and seeks cooperative relations worldwide.

The US seeks unchallenged global dominance, demands other nations bend to its will, and targets ruling authorities unwilling to sacrifice the sovereign rights of their countries to US interests with regime change.

Iran is the region’s leading peace and stability proponent, the US the world’s main belligerent – perpetually at war on invented enemies, abhorring what just societies cherish.

Last week, the US navy falsely accused Iranian vessels of harassing Pentagon warships — near Iran’s waters in the Persian Gulf where they don’t belong, their presence highly provocative.

A Pentagon statement claimed Iranian “vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds,” adding:

“The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships’ horns and long range acoustic noise maker devices, but received no response.”

Provocative US actions occur repeatedly in the Persian Gulf, South China Sea, enforcing an illegal blockade of Venezuela, and waters elsewhere worldwide — where the US presence is unwanted and reviled.

Iran harasses no other countries. Yet the Pentagon falsely accused its military of “dangerous and provocative actions,” ignoring its own real ones.

Iran’s IRGC dismissed what it called a “Hollywood-style” account of Iranian vessels in their own waters while US warships encroach on them provocatively.

An IRGC statement refuted the Pentagon’s claim, denouncing what it called “unprofessional” maneuvers by the “terrorist US naval forces” in the Persian Gulf,” adding:

In order to protect its coastline and waters from “illegal, unprofessional, dangerous and adventurist” moves by the US, Iranian naval vessels patrol the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC accused the Pentagon of putting out “false and fake stories.”

When a fleet of 11 Iranian vessels encountered US warships, their commanders ignored the IRGC’s warning to cease “unprofessional and provocative moves,” adding:

“The illegitimate presence of the terrorist US regime is the root cause of evil and insecurity in the region, and the only way to strengthen sustainable security in this strategic region is for the Americans to withdraw from West Asia.” “They should be assured that the Revolutionary Guard navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran see the dangerous actions of foreigners in the region as a threat to national security and its red line, and any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response.”

On Wednesday, Trump belligerently tweeted:

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

After ordering the murder of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in January, Trump falsely accused “Iran and/or its proxies (of) planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq” in early April, adding:

“If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry slammed his hostile remark, saying it could lead to regional “instability and disaster,” calling for cessation of US “warmongering during coronavirus outbreaks.”

Trump is at it again. Along with falsely blaming China for COVID-19, encouraging lawsuits against the country and its leadership going nowhere, he escalated anti-Iran saber rattling, likely on Netanyahu’s urging.

DJT is a failed businessman, failed deal-maker, geopolitical know-nothing embarrassment to the office he holds.

Preemptive US aggression against Iran could explode the region in devastating conflict, Pentagon forces and Israel to pay a heavy price if things go this far.

Chickenhawk Trump knows nothing about war. Pentagon commanders know Iran would be a formidable adversary if attacked.

The US hasn’t won a war since WW II ended. It’s good at destroying things and making enemies, not winning over hearts and minds.

A Final Comment

On Wednesday, Press TV reported that Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Division “successfully launched and placed the country’s first military satellite into orbit,” adding:

Dubbed Nour (Light)-1, “(t)he satellite was placed into (an) orbit 425 kilometers above earth’s surface.”

IRGC General Hossein Salami called the successful launch a significant boost to Iran’s intelligence capabilities, adding:

“Today, we can observe the world from space, which means the expansion of the strategic data of the IRGC’s mighty defense power.”

The “IRGC is now a space force” — to Washington’s chagrin.

Iran can monitor US military movements from space for real time awareness of what it’s up to.

