gallery Mike Pompeo Admits COVID-19 Is a “Live Exercise,” Trump Retorts “I Wish You Would Have Told Us”

Can someone please explain exactly what is going on here?

By Shepard Ambellas
Global Research, April 25, 2020
Intellihub 21 March 2020

First published March 21, 2020

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a slip of the tongue while addressing the American people from the White House when he stated that COVID-19 is a live military exercise.

“This is not about retribution,” Pompeo explained. “This matter is going forward — we are in a live exercise here to get this right.”

Shepard Ambellas@ShepardAmbellas

@realDonaldTrump is mad that the deep state took control through Continuity of Government, there has been a coup? pic.twitter.com/GcrjNNvVsc

With a disgusted look on his face, President Trump replied: “You should have let us know.”

Military Exercise meaning (from Wikipedia): “A military exercise or war game is the employment of military resources in training for military operations, either exploring the effects of warfare or testing strategies without actual combat. This also serves the purpose of ensuring the combat readiness of garrisoned or deployable forces prior to deployment from a home base.”

What is actually going on here? Does the White House care to explain?

*

Featured image is from Gage Skidmore CC BY 2.0

The original source of this article is Intellihub
Copyright © Shepard AmbellasIntellihub, 2020

