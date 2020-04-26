A (“Presumed”or “Confirmed”) “Covid Death” Does not Mean that the Virus Was the Cause of Death: Illinois Public Health Director

State Health officials have acknowledged a bending of the “Covid Curve” seeing smaller spikes in positive cases, or rather, not as exponential of a jump as recorded weeks ago when virus testing capability was much lower.

Additionally, despite the additional virus-related deaths being reported everyday, Illinois Department of Public Health reports those numbers are decreasing too.

Still, the department’s Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike used part of her time during Sunday’s health briefing to explain how the department determines if a death is related to Coronavirus.

Click here to watch the video.

Essentially, Dr. Ezike explained that anyone who passes away after testing positive for the virus is included in that category.

“If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you also were found to have COVID [“presumed” or “confirmed” with or without lab confirmation], that would be counted as a COVID death. It means technically even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who’s listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of the death.” Dr. Ezike outlined.

She reiterated Illinois health officials will continue to work vigorously to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations.

Featured image is from 25 News – Week