A senior official in Iraq’s al-Anbar province warned of the increasing presence of the ISIS terrorists in the desert areas of the province which are controlled by the US forces.

“These areas are controlled by the US military men and are a safe haven for the terrorists,” the official was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news agency on Saturday.

He added that the Americans are supplying the ISIS terrorists with the necessary weapons and logistical equipment.

The official warned of the US attempts to transfer a large number of ISIS terrorists from occupied regions of Syria to Iraq’s western desert province of al-Anbar. The terrorists pose a great danger to inhabitants of this area, as well as the bordering areas with Syria.

The aim of the US and its NATO and regional Wahhabi partners in crime is quite obviously fomenting tension and unrest in Iraq in the future, giving them an excuse to continue occupying Iraqi and Syrian territories, all under the pretext of “fighting terrorism”.

In relevant remarks in March, another Iraqi official had also warned that the ISIS terrorists were being supported by the US in the western desert areas of the al-Anbar province along the border with occupied parts of Syria.

“The US is increasing its forces in al-Anbar and monitors the bordering line between Iraq and Syria,” Head of Badr Organization’s Office in al-Anbar Qusai al-Anbari said.

He added that the US is attempting to transfer the largest-ever number of ISIS terrorists into Iraq, adding that they are supported by the US in the desert areas of al-Anbar after arriving from Syria through US heliborne operations. Al-Anbari warned that “certain Iraqis” are also attempting to facilitate the ISIS traffic into Iraq’s western deserts in support of terrorism following a clandestine agreement with the Americans.

*

Featured image is from AMN