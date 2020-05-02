Déjà Vu: The WHO’s Handling of 2009 H1N1 Pandemic: “Deeply Marred by Secrecy and Conflict of Interest”

The same Big Pharma actors, the Gates Foundation, Anthony Fauci et al were behind the H1N1 swine flu scam.

Members of the Expert committee of the WHO (including Director General Margaret Chan) were bribed in 2009.

The same committee was bribed in January 2020. And a lot of people have been bribed in relation to COVID-19. That’s an understatement.

The data on so-called confirmed cases and mortality were manipulated in 2009 and they are currently being manipulated in relation to COVID-19.

In 2009 Western governments and the WHO were complicit in a multibillion dollar fraud. Do not let it happen again!

“On the basis of … expert assessments of the evidence, the scientific criteria for an influenza pandemic have been met. I have therefore decided to raise the level of influenza pandemic alert from Phase 5 to Phase 6. The world is now at the start of the 2009 influenza pandemic. … Margaret Chan, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), Press Briefing 11 June 2009)

”As many as 2 billion people could become infected over the next two years — nearly one-third of the world population.” (World Health Organization as reported by the Western media, July 2009)

“Swine flu could strike up to 40 percent of Americans over the next two years and as many as several hundred thousand could die if a vaccine campaign and other measures aren’t successful.” (Official Statement of the US Administration, Associated Press, 24 July 2009).

“The U.S. expects to have 160 million doses of swine flu vaccine available sometime in October”, (Associated Press, 23 July 2009)

“Vaccine makers could produce 4.9 billion pandemic flu shots per year in the best-case scenario”,Margaret Chan, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), quoted by Reuters, 21 July 2009)

Wealthier countries such as the U.S. and Britain will pay just under $10 per dose [of the H1N1 flu vaccine]. … Developing countries will pay a lower price.” [circa $400 billion for Big Pharma] (Business Week, July 2009)

The WHO casually acknowledged it made a mistake.

There was no pandemic affecting 2 billion people…

Millions of doses of swine flu vaccine had been ordered by national governments from Big Pharma. Most of them were destroyed: a bonanza for Big Pharma.

There was no investigation into who was behind this multibillion dollar fraud. Today its the same organizations and the same people who “are at it again”.

The Western media which provided daily coverage of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, remained mum on the issue of fraud and disinformation.

Lessons learnt from the 2009 H1N1 epidemic. DÉJÀ VU

Do Not Let it Happen Again!

Michel Chossudovsky, May 2, 2020

WHO: “Deeply Marred by Secrecy and Conflict of Interest” According to the British Medical Journal

Selected Excerpts from AFP Report

The World Health Organization’s handling of the swine flu pandemic was deeply marred by secrecy and conflict of interest with drug companies, a top medical journal said Friday.

The British Medical Journal, or BMJ, found that WHO guidelines on the use of antiviral drugs were prepared by experts who had received consulting fees from the top two manufacturers of these drugs, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline, or GSK.

In apparent violation of its own rules, the WHO did not publicly disclose these conflicts when the guidelines were drawn up in 2004, according to the report, jointly authored by the London-based non-profit Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

The WHO’s advice led governments worldwide to stockpile vast quantities of antivirals, and its decision to declare a pandemic in June 2009 triggered the purchase of billions of dollars worth of hastily manufactured vaccines.

Much of these stocks have gone unused because the pandemic turned out to be far less lethal than some experts feared, fueling suspicion that Big Pharma exerted undue influence on WHO decisions.

The report also reveals that at least one expert on the secret, 16-member “emergency committee” formed last year to advise the WHO on whether and when to declare a pandemic received payment during 2009 from GSK.

Announcing that swine flu had become a global pandemic automatically triggered latent contracts for vaccine manufacture with half-a-dozen major pharmaceutical companies, including GSK. The WHO has refused to identify committee members, arguing that they must be shielded from industry pressure. “The WHO’s credibility has been badly damaged,” BMJ editor Fiona Godlee said in an editorial.

AFP June 4, 2010 (emphasis added)